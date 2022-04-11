Selena Gomez has been making so many 10-out-of-10 style choices in recent weeks, I’m planning on taking her latest pics to both the hair and nail salons as inspo ASAP. Not only did she debut spring’s cutest haircut at the end of March, but Gomez’s new french manicure is so classic and soft pink, it’s a total Easter mood. Even better, she matched her pastel french tips to her outfit *and* her makeup, so it’s not just a look, it’s a ~lewk~.

On Saturday, April 9, the 29-year-old Only Murders in the Building actor attended Deadline’s Contenders Television, alongside co-star Martin Short, with a manicure that was practically made for Easter Sunday brunch. Her short, almond-shaped nails were covered in a sheer, pale pink tint (think Essie’s classic “Ballet Slippers”), while the tips were coated in white.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who was the artist behind Jennifer Lopez’s rose gold french manicure ahead of Valentine’s Day, posted a photo of the Rare Beauty founder showing off his impressive nail work on Instagram. He captioned the snapshot, “pretty in pink,” along with a series of emojis. The picture also features Gomez’s entire beauty look, which is accentuated by her glossy pink lips and winged eyeliner.

Gomez’s makeup was the perfect accompaniment to her ensemble, a cutout tweed minidress and cropped jacket set in a similar shade of pink to her nails and lips. The gold-rimmed black buttons also paired perfectly with the “Lose You To Love Me” singer’s gold hoop earrings and “Selena” necklace. To top everything off, the brunette beauty’s brow-length bangs were the main character of her half-up, half-down hair look.

As the Grammy-nominated musician posed for pictures on the red carpet ahead of the event, it’s clear that she and her OMITB co-star Short color coordinated. The 72-year-old actor stood next to Gomez wearing a pink and white striped tie in the same shade as basically everything she wore that day. Boss moves.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2, starring Gomez, Short, and Steve Martin, will premiere on Hulu on June 28. Until then, hopefully there will be more matchy-matchy co-star moments, or at least Selena Gomez styles to swoon over.