Selena Gomez has decided to spring clean her old aesthetic and debut a cheeky, new haircut with bangs. In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, March 31, the Only Murders in the Building actress showed off bob-length hair in a look that featured tons of texture, plus a pair of brand spankin’ new wavy bangs. I feel great about the former Disney darling adding “brow length bangs” to the 2022 most-coveted hairstyle bingo card. I’ve been meaning to get my own excessively grown-out bangs trimmed back into shape and Gomez’s new look is quite a vibe.

It looks like her new bangs aren’t the only style switch-up Gomez is showing off in this post. While we haven’t really seen much of her hair length — she’s kept things sleek, pulled back, or styled with extensions on the red carpet — this new look is definitely more bob than lob and seems to include some layers that hit just at the star’s cheekbones when given a bit of a curl. Gomez always looks great when her hair’s a little tousled so I am *here* for this.

According to Gomez’s Instagram post, the new ‘do is brought to you by Orlando Pita, hairstylist to the stars and crafter of genuinely cool haircuts. Pita shared Gomez’s selfie on his own Instagram Stories and tagged his brand, Orlanda Pita Play, leading this beauty journalist to believe that some of the star’s great texture is courtesy of the brand’s products.

While the look isn’t exactly a far cry from the blunt lob Gomez debuted back in January, the bangs are an update, albeit one we’ve seen the pop star return to time and time again. Bangs are, after all, a go-to in Gomez’s hair evolution. The star was known for her side bangs and blunt bangs as far back as her Disney days. This new look is far more reminiscent of the ‘70s style shag she rocked in 2019 and the curly, natural texture she showed off in 2020. Still, it’s great to see Gomez update a version of a hairstyle she prefers, especially one that fits the current trends.

Overall, the hair “moment” we’re experiencing is leaning away from sleek lines and more into an undone shag. While Gomez has proven she can rock both styles, it’s lovely to see her bring bangs into the era of effortlessness.