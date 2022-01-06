Call Your Salon, Selena Gomez’s Blunt Lob Is *The* Look For 2022

Feeling ready for The Big Chop at the start of a fresh year is practically a mantra. Mere moments after the ball drops at midnight on Jan. 1, celebs and regular folk alike run to get theirs and cut the previous year (and all its memories) out of their hair. And to kick 2022 off right, Selena Gomez got a blunt lob. Gone are the days of Gomez’s waist-length hair, and in its place is this nearly shoulder-length cut.

Gomez revealed her exciting ‘do in an Instagram posted by her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, although the look hasn’t made it onto her official page yet. The photo is meant to show off Rare Beauty’s bronzer stick in action, as well as the brand’s setting spray, liquid blush, liner, and mascara for a full face of Rare Beauty goodness. However, while her bronzy, neutral look was stunning, Gomez’s blunt lob definitely stole the show with its super trendy box bob, almost a lob, and blunt edges. Her dark, brown hair is offset by subtle lowlights to create depth that pops even in the stagnant photo.

“I see bobs as a huge part of the new year,” Adriana Papaleo, a Brooklyn-based hairstylist at Robert Peetoom, previously told Elite Daily. “There are lots of variations to play within this cut as well, but [it] definitely clears the shoulder and square. It's all about the strength of the box bob.” And strength is definitely the energy I want to bring into 2022.

Gomez is no stranger to major hair transformations and is usually at the forefront of trendy haircuts. The Only Murders in the Building star has rocked curtain bangs, a ‘70s shag, and even started 2020 with a similar lob cut. While she’s not one to be pinned down to a single look for long, Gomez’s blunt lob is definitely going to be making rounds as the latest, fashionable hairdo.