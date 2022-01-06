Rare Beauty's New Bronzer Stick Is A Total Gamechanger

Selena Gomez’s beauty brand is back with yet another must-try product. As if she wasn’t busy enough with her cooking show, new brand venture Wondermind, and starring in Only Murders in the Building, the star’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, is still churning out innovative makeup items much to fans’ delight. And its latest release, a bronzer stick that’s made for the easiest and most effortless application yet, is shaping up to be a total gamechanger.

From day one, Rare Beauty’s mission statement has been to create makeup that enhances who you are rather than hiding it, and that’s exactly what the Warm Wishes Bronzer Stick ($23, Rare Beauty) intends to do. The stick, which comes in five different shades, has a buildable formula so you can get as bronzy as you’d like without worrying that you’ll look cakey. Since Gomez has made all of her products to be arthritis-friendly, the bronze stick can be easily blended with your fingers. According to an independent consumer perception study of 59 people shared by Rare Beauty, 98% of subjects in a test study felt the bronzer was weightless, could be applied evenly, and didn’t fade after hours of wear. It’s also water-resistant and promises not to clog your pores for the best of all worlds.

The other exciting part of Rare Beauty’s new bronzer stick is its organic, vegan formula. It includes lotus, gardenia, and white water lily, all of which help soothe and calm skin while keeping it hydrated. So while you build your bronzer up for a super glowy and sunkissed look, you can rest assured that your skin will also be loving what’s happening to it.

This new bronzer isn’t the only thing Rare Beauty dropped in 2022 (and we’re only six days into the new year!). The beauty brand also launched its first setting powder, the Soft Radiance Setting Powder ($22, Rare Beauty). Unsurprisingly, both products have two major thumbs up from Gomez herself.

To get your hands on each of these new launches, you need only scroll below.

