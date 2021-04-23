You know it's almost summertime when every celebrity decides to go blonde. The latest celebrity to take the seasonal plunge is Selena Gomez, who went platinum blonde recently, thanks to her go-to hairstylists, Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri at Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood. While Gomez has gone bright blonde before, this level of platinum appears new for her — and it literally couldn't look better.

"@riawna and I started by prepping her hair with @incommon’s Crystal Serum to add protection before highlighting. We then highlighted every hair on her head with @joico’s Blonde Life lightening powder and 30 volume developer," Lee wrote in her caption. "This processed for quite some time. After she lifted to a pale yellow, we took the lightener off. We tapped down her root with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 5NA with 5 Volume, then an all over pre tone with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 8NW + 10NW equal parts with 5 Volume, and a second toner with LumiShine Demi-Permanent Liquid 10V with 5 Volume. We finished the process with a full Crystal Cashmere treatment by In Common to lock everything in and bring it back to life."

Lee and Capri continued that the process took more than eight hours to finish, all the while ploughing through "200 foils and several bowls of bleach." But the well-worth-it end result? A still healthy, bright, brass-free dye job that complements Gomez's skin tone so beautifully. Gomez is already working this blonde, too. In the recent selfie she took, which Lee and Capri posted to reveal her hair, she's wearing her platinum blonde hair with a middle part and loose, messy waves. With a casual graphic tee and adorable rainbow pastel nails, Gomez is fully embodying my ideal summer vibe.