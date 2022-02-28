Selena Ditched High Heels To Go Barefoot On The 2022 SAG Awards Stage

When it comes to awards shows, actors always want to put their best foot forward on the red carpet. But after that walk into the building, sometimes they discover the shoes that looked so good in the mirror are misery on the feet. For one presenter, this wasn’t a problem; she just ditched them. That’s how Selena Gomez wound up barefoot on the 2022 SAG Awards stage. We stan a comfy queen!

Gomez is no stranger to the red carpet, having spent her teen years as a Disney pop princess. But though she moved from acting to music and back again, her appearance as part of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building marked a new successful era of her career as part of a legendary comedy group.

Gomez arrived wearing a chic black Oscar de la Renta gown to celebrate her appearance as part of SAG-AFTRA’s annual awards show. She paired it with a slicked-back updo, simple makeup, a diamond snakehead choker with emerald eyes, and a diamond and emerald ring. She also started the night in super-high stilettos with very pointy toes.

You know that kind of shoe. Almost every woman has tried them on at the store, thought they were perfect, and then realized they are misery after the first hour in them. Did Selena suffer in silence? Oh, heck no. She kicked those suckers off and marched onstage to present an award alongside Martin Short.

Longtime fans were absolutely here for it.

When you’ve spent most of your entire life around actors and red carpets, there’s just a level where you learn that getting comfy is far better than trying to suffer the blisters in silence. Considering that Only Murders In The Building Season 2 is also filming right now, Gomez was being practical. No one wants to do physical comedy with Steve Martin when their feet hurt.

More importantly, Selena knows her fan base, and shrugging off heels because they hurt is just about the most relatable thing any actor can do on live TV. She was just keeping it real.

Only Murders In The Building Season 1 is streaming on Hulu. Season 2 is expected later in 2022.