Jennifer Lopez's Rose Gold French Manicure Gives Off Marry Me Vibes

There’s no shortage of nail ideas that are perfect for Feb. 14, but Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day manicure blows them all out of the water. The Marry Me star decorated her nails with a simple yet glamorous look that you’ll be begging your nail salon technician to recreate. I don’t know what’s up with Bennifer 2.0 these days, but these are some pop-the-question nails if I ever saw them.

Tom Bachik, Lopez’s nail artist, shared an up-close-and-personal picture of her manicure. Unlike the over-the-top nails that have been recently cropping up everywhere, Lopez went for a more sophisticated and subtle look. The base of her nails are painted a nude, pinky shade, and she went with a sharp almond shape to really show off the very trendy french tip. Rather than the classic white, Lopez chose an extremely luxurious rose-gold drip. It has a chrome effect so that every move of her hand sparkles wildly. The real pièce de résistance, however, was definitely the Swarovski crystals decorating the middle tip of each of her fingers. The bling was subtle, but completely eye-catching.

Looking at her nails, rose gold was definitely Lopez’s word of the day. Bachik also posted a clip of Lopez performing “Marry Me” on Feb. 8 in a concert promoting her new movie. Throughout the show, her nails and her chrome polish matched everything going on with her look. From strands of her fringe dress to her eyeshadow to her highlighter, Lopez was decked out in shimmering rose-gold shade.

Chrome nail polishes are recently becoming a cult favorite, but that’s not surprising. The two-tones create a very fun, disco ball effect that’s hard to tear your eyes away from. Beyond just having Lopez’s approval, Machine Gun Kelly recently dropped an entire nail polish brand with a focus on chrome polishes. So as you’re staring down your next nail appointment, you may want to bring along JLo’s VDay manicure as your inspo photo and get ready for a little chrome shine of your own.