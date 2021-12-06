You Can Now Get MGK-Approved Nails At Home For Just $18

Beyond being a red carpet darling and pop-punk icon, Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has garnered a lot of attention for his nails over the years. The singer often matches his polishes to his outfits and isn’t afraid to get graphic or complex with his nails. While it once might’ve seemed unattainable for fans, his love of polishes is now something you can join in on, too. On Dec. 3, MGK launched his genderless nail polish brand, UN/DN LAQR. And there’s no waiting: You can shop the whole line right now.

MGK’s been working on UN/DN LAQR for more than a year, and this first drop is massive. There are 12 polishes you can shop independently, sets for MGK-approved nail styles, and nail art brushes so you can break out the creative juices and let your uniqueness shine. You’ll never have to go to another nail salon again.

While you’ve heard plenty about celebrity makeup brands, nail polish brands may be the new frontier. In November 2021, Harry Styles’ announced his beauty brand, Pleasing, which focused on nail polishes as part of its initial launch, and, now, MGK’s polishes are already selling out. Before you miss your chance to get any UN/DN LAQR products, here are all the details about MGK’s latest endeavor.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Where can you shop Machine Gun Kelly’s nail polish brand?

You don’t have to search high and low for UN/DN LAQR’s collection. Instead, you can just scope out all the goods on the brand’s website. Although this is currently the only place to shop MGK’s nail polishes, the site does offer free shipping on purchases of $40 or more, so it’s definitely worth it.

How much does Machine Gun Kelly’s nail polish cost?

Each individual color retails for $18, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content. However, if you want your nail colors to meet MGK’s approval, you can shop three-polish sets for $52. To really amp up the self care, there are also six-polish sets with a nail art brush and a cleanup brush going for $86.

What’s included in Machine Gun Kelly’s nail polish drop?

Made free of harmful chemicals and with vegan ingredients, UN/DN LAQR has 12 polishes you can buy individually as well as eight sets of three for purchase. There are neutrals, glitter polishes, vibrant colors, and top coats to help you live all of your best nail life. Notably, the polishes are already starting to sell out, so you better get to shopping.

