Jennifer Lopez has a lot to celebrate. Not only did her impromptu Las Vegas wedding on Saturday, July 16, have the internet scouring her filmography to figure out where one of her two wedding dresses came from, but she’s unlocked style icon status on her Parisian honeymoon. Bennifer, along with their kids, flew to, the most romantic city on earth to celebrate their honeymoon and J. Lo’s birthday. While cruising down the Seine and touring the Musée d'Orsay, Lopez has served a series of seriously romantic looks. While each ‘fit has been unique, one element has held Lopez’s vibe together: the blank, but bridal, canvas of her all-white manicure.

J. Lo’s honeymoon nails were created by her longtime manicurist Tom Bachik. Rather than glamming her nails up with accents, nail art, or gems, Bachik opted for a sleek vibe. He applied sharp white polish to classic, almond-shaped nails for a manicure that blended seamlessly into whatever glamorous vibe J. Lo was rocking. It’s totally simple and yet completely effective. I found my eyes drawn to her nails in almost every single photo of the couple’s romantic getaway, from their days by the Louvre to their evening out on the town.

Since the announcement of her engagement, Lopez has been giving a masterclass on bridal nails. She’s done gold with hints of glam. She’s done the teeny tiniest of french manicures and even some nude and white coffin nails, but time and time again, she’s gone full white-out. While Lopez appears to have opted for a subtle taupe mani for her actual wedding, she rocked white-out nails at the premiere of her film, Marry Me. Now, they’re back. Even better, you can get J. Lo’s exact white-out manicure yourself thanks to Bachik who explained what products he used in a post on Instagram.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bachik only used three products to create Lopez’s honeymoon manicure. To start, he used the Ultimate Nail Care Set, a collection of tools that he designed with cult-fave beauty tool brand, Tweezerman. To create the soft almond shape of the nails, Bachik used Mia Secret’s Extension Soak-Off Gel Tips and he chose Mia Secret’s Gelux Gel Polish for the signature white shade. You can shop everything you need for your own J. Lo honeymoon-inspired manicure below. While the tool kit is on the pricier end at $60, the gel polish is just $13, and the gel tips cost $14.