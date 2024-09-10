Astrologers Say Fall 2024 Is The Best Time To Be Single

2024’s “hoa hoa hoa” season (IYKYK; if you don’t, watch Twilight and you’ll understand) is looking extra “hoa hoa hoa”-ey, thanks to a slew of introspective fall astrology — perfect for being single, mysterious, mindful, and ever so demure.

Even if the weather isn’t exactly giving Forks, Washington, where you live, you’ll still feel those solo-strolling-through-a-misty-forest vibes internally. Consider it a season of sauntering through the soul. Whether you’ve been riding the single train all summer long or you just came out of a relationship, fall’s cosmic happenings will be especially supportive of your independence and personal growth.

According to Ivana Naskova, an astrologer and psychic with the Nebula app, the star-sanctioned theme of autumn is deep self-examination and improvement, “which is best done during times when you are single, out of a relationship, and focusing on yourself,” she tells Elite Daily.

The Cosmos Have Been Supportive Of Singles For Longer Than You May Realize

This emphasis on individualism isn’t entirely contained to this fall season, as the North Node has been in self-focused Aries (and the South Node in partner-oriented Libra) since July 2023. If you think of a map, the North Node is the destination, while the South Node is the starting point.

The North Node in Aries has brought an overarching theme that’s “telling people that if they want to be less codependent, to be standing in their self-worth, strength, and self-love, now is the time,” astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim tells Elite Daily.

The Energy (& Astrology) Of Single Girl Summer Will Also Bleed Into Fall

There’s also Neptune’s retrograde through Pisces from July through December that’s not quite giving romance and rose-colored glasses. When direct, the planet of fantasy and illusion generally supports “the magical feelings of a first date or the awe-inspiring qualities of a new crush,” says Naskova. But during its retrograde, there’s less romanticizing and more the harsh reality of daily life.

This season will be something of a last hurrah for both Neptune retrograde, with the planet stationing direct on Dec. 7, and the nodes occupying the Aries-Libra axis, with the upcoming shift into Pisces and Virgo on Jan. 12. Throw in a few eclipses, some other retrogrades, and all kinds of planetary aspects for the plot? This fall is about to be one for the single books — especially for Aries and Libra placements.

Below, you’ll find the most important dates to take advantage of single (and not at all sad) girl fall:

September 2024 Carries The Heftiest Dose Of Pensiveness

You have full permission to crawl into your safe space cocoon and turn to your journal or a good guided meditation for company.

Sept. 4 — Though not technically fall yet, the autumnal vibes have been very much present. On this day, your flirtatious side probably took a bit of a hiatus as Mars moved from Gemini to introverted, passive Cancer on Sept. 4, where it will stay until Nov. 3.

On the same day, Venus, the planet of love, conjuncted the South Node. If somebody feels stuck in a relationship, this aspect “supports purging, letting go, and ending a relationship,” says Grim.

Sept. 17 & 22 — Let the initiation of eclipse season commence. It’ll all start off with a partial lunar eclipse in Pisces on Sept. 17, followed by the fall equinox on Sept. 22. Both events mark a powerful period of deep self-reflection and healing. “It's a great time to focus on personal growth and being single offers an ideal opportunity for this,” says Naskova.

There’s a chance that, at any moment, a relationship could either start or end.

Eclipses are known to shake things up, and can be a simultaneously rocky time to engage with others and an insightful point of personal breakthroughs. It’s hazy, you don’t really know which way is up, and your internal compass might as well cosplay as an analog clock.

With the nodes still in Aries and Libra during the fall 2024 eclipse season, “relationships are up in the air,” Grim says. “They’re very karmic and there’s a chance that, at any moment, a relationship could either start or end.”

Sept. 22 (continued) — Venus will transition into Scorpio, intensifying the energy even further. “Venus in Scorpio is associated with passion and the pursuit of the forbidden, making this an exhilarating time for those who are single,” says Naskova.

According to California Psychics astrology expert Aurora Reiss, Venus in Scorpio will be especially saucy for water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces). “They will be lit up with amiable trines from Venus for one month running,” she tells Elite Daily. “Charm and sensuality will bring [them] attention.”

Single water signs will have plenty of opportunities and options to make connections if they’re seeking a partnership during this time.

October 2024 Offers More Moments For Self-Reflection

Singles, get ready to feel empowered.

Oct. 2 — Alas, it’s time for the last eclipse in Libra of this Aries-Libra eclipse cycle. If you break down the meanings of all the pieces of the event, you have:

the solar eclipse, bringing new beginnings (like the regular new moon wishes it could),

Libra, the sign of partnerships,

and the South Node, representing where you’ve been, but not where you’re going.

All together? Goodbye, old karmic partnerships; hello, new and improved self-sufficient you.

“The transformative energy of this event is likened to a phoenix rising from the ashes, helping those who have recently experienced heartbreak or emotional turmoil to feel stronger and take significant steps toward healing and moving forward,” says Naskova.

Oct. 9 — Super-sized planet Jupiter will station retrograde until Feb. 4, turning its expansive energy inward, yet another catalyst for inner growth and reflection. “This indicates that it's time to focus on yourself and embrace your independence as you work on yourself, heal, and become stronger,” Naskova says.

Mid-October is definitely a time to enjoy single life.

Oct. 14 — Finally, with the trenches of eclipse season a decent distance in the rearview, Venus will oppose unconventional, innovative Uranus. “That’s not a bad time to have more fun and explore, try something new, maybe see multiple people,” says Grim. “Mid-October is definitely a time to enjoy single life.”

Oct. 17 — To lighten things up even further, Venus will step into carefree Sagittarius. Until Nov. 11, the love planet will take on the more liberated energy of the fire sign, “intensifying desire for fun rather than emotional attachment in relationships,” Naskova says.

“This free-spirited sign embodies adventure, curiosity, and spiritual journeys,” she adds. Now’s the time to focus on fully savoring life, commitment-free.

Also on Oct. 17 is the full supermoon in Aries. For Aries and Libra placements, October is especially heavy-hitting.

November 2024 Marks A Special Time For All Singles

It’s giving you being unapologetically *you* and reveling in the attention of it.

Nov. 2 — The next event on the campaign to make singleness fun again: Mercury will enter Sagittarius. The sign’s playfulness extends to the planet ruling the mind and communication, creating a mood to clown around, learn something new, and harmlessly flirt with everyone you talk to.

Nov. 3 — Mars will shift out of homebody Cancer and into main character Leo. “Mars-ruled Scorpio and Aries [placements] and those with Mars in fire signs could rise in status at this time,” Reiss says. “They take the lead and organize occasions with panache.”

You’ll come out of fall with a renewed self-assuredness and confidence in your healing journey.

Nov. 11 — Your POV on your love life may take on a more serious note starting around mid-November as Venus dips into Saturn-ruled Capricorn until Dec. 7. Whether you decide you feel more drawn to the idea of long-term commitment or that you see yourself solidly embracing your independence and single life, you’ll come out of fall with a renewed self-assuredness and confidence in your healing journey.

Nov. 19 — Pluto will reenter Aquarius, fully marking an era made for air signs. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius placements “will throw all caution to the wind and transform their world exactly to their liking,” Reiss says. “It could be a fresh and zany take on Thanksgiving dinner, complete with lots of adventures to share.”

Sources:

Aurora Reiss, premier psychic advisor and astrology expert with California Psychics

Evan Nathaniel Grim, astrologer and founder of Inner Worlds Astrology

Ivana Naskova, astrologer and psychic at Nebula