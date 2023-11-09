Are you a talker in bed, or do you prefer complete silence? No judgment if you’re a fan of the latter, but engaging in pillow talk behind closed doors is a great way to keep things spicy in the bedroom. For some, talking dirty is a must during sex, while others only indulge in sexy chit-chat every now and then. Your preference may depend heavily on the vibes or even the person you’re having sex with, but when it comes to the dirty talk phrase you gravitate towards, your zodiac sign has a lot to do with it.

When engaging in dirty talk, you probably have a go-to phrase that allows you to set the mood. If you’re an assertive fire sign, you may find that you opt for a term that’s very direct and to the point, ensuring that your partner hears you loud and clear. Or, if you’re a receptive and intuitive water sign, saying less and leaving more to the imagination might be your preference. Regardless, your zodiac sign determines how you communicate, in and out of the bedroom. Your cosmic makeup has a tendency to follow you everywhere — even into the sheets.

Here’s the dirty talk phrase you’ve probably used before, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: “I’m Going To Make You Come So Hard.”

As the cardinal, fire sign of the zodiac, Aries individuals are very blunt — especially in the bedroom. When it comes to dirty talk, they prefer to get straight to the point, so you’ll never have to read between the lines. In the sheets, these Mars-ruled individuals tend to be pretty confident in their ability to keep their partner satisfied. They may be a little cocky, but they’ll never leave you high and dry.

Taurus: “I Can’t Wait To Taste You.”

It’s safe to say that Taurus is the certified munch of the zodiac. Taurus rules over the throat, so these Venusians have a major kink for giving and receiving oral sex. They also have a poetic way of communicating, which makes them great at dirty talk. For Taurus, there’s nothing better than great head and great food, so be sure to get ready for a delicious meal after they devour you.

Gemini: “Do You Like That?”

Geminis are notorious for being chatty, and that includes during sex. In fact, these mutable, air signs are the best communicators of the zodiac, so expect plenty of questions and comments from start to finish. They’re also known for throwing in a witty remark or two, so if you’re sleeping with a Gemini, make sure you bring your sense of humor. At least they know how to keep their partners stimulated.

Cancer: “Come Inside Me.”

A famous Cancer woman (Ariana Grande) once sang, “Gimme them babies”, an on-brand dirty talk phrase for this moon-ruled zodiac sign. For them, the idea of starting a family with their partner can be a huge turn-on, so don’t be surprised if they make a statement similar to this one during sex. It may just be something they say in the heat of the moment, but it’s also possible that they already have a couple of baby names picked out.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Leo: “When I’m Done, You Won’t Be Able To Stop Thinking About Me.”

For this sun-ruled fire sign, nothing turns them on more than the thought of their partner obsessing over them. When Leos talk dirty, they tend to be a bit boastful — but don’t worry, they are fully capable of living up to the hype. Expect their dirty talk to come plenty of praise and adornment, and remember to reciprocate that energy. They have a major thing for being worshipped.

Virgo: “Tell Me What You Want Me To Do.”

Virgos love to service others, and in the bedroom, they have no problem taking instruction. As the most productive sign of the zodiac, they like to make sure their partner is taken care of in bed, so you can expect their dirty talk to involve plenty of questions about the other person’s needs. They’re perfectionists even during sex, so feel free to communicate openly with them about what you do and don’t like. They’ll always make sure to implement the feedback that they’re given.

Libra: “Have Your Way With Me.”

This Venus-ruled air sign is known for being one of the most flirtatious signs of the zodiac, so naturally, they tend to have a way with words. However, Libra individuals tend to be pretty coy, so don’t expect too much initiative. Instead, they prefer to follow the lead of their partner, matching the energy they are given. For Libras, they’re turned by letting the other person take control. All hail the pillow princesses.

Scorpio: “Just Wait Until I See You Again.”

Scorpios are super into letting the suspense build before sex, so when it comes to dirty talk, they tend to be pretty elusive. As the Mars-ruled sign of the zodiac, they’re more action-based, so you can expect them to keep the chit-chat to a minimum. That doesn’t mean their wheels aren’t turning, though. These individuals always have a plan, even when it comes to sex — but they rarely let others in on the details. You’ll just have to wait and see.

Sagittarius: “That Feels Amazing.”

These optimistic souls are very affirming when it comes to talking dirty, so you can expect them to keep things light, fun, and supportive. Sagittarians avoid saying anything that will kill the vibe, so you’ll probably hear them making positive comments while doing the deed. For them, hyping up their partner adds to the fun, so expect them to do so — loudly. They are known for being a little noisy.

Capricorn: “Do Exactly As I Say.”

Not only are Capricorns bossy at work, but they’re bossy in the bedroom, too. As the Saturn-ruled sign of the zodiac, they like to assert their dominance, and when engaging in dirty talk, they’re quick to let you know exactly what they want. In fact, they’re known not to mince any words, so their dirty talk may be a little harsh. Here’s hoping you’re good at taking instruction.

Aquarius: “So, What Are Your Kinks?”

Aquarians are highly conceptual, so they tend to enjoy dirty talk that relies heavily on back-and-forth banter and sarcasm. When they engage in pillow talk, they like to get their partner talking in a way that’s refreshing and mentally stimulating. They may ask questions about your kinks, or disclose some of their own. They’re into sex that’s unconventional, so their dirty talk may be a bit untraditional — but it will definitely keep you on your toes.

Pisces: “I’ve Been Fantasizing About You All Day.”

As the delulu girls of the zodiac, Pisces individuals are great at dirty talk because of their incredibly vivid imagination. Their ability to think outside the box makes them great conversationalists, in and out of the bedroom. When a Pisces talks dirty, they’re usually recounting a dream or vision they’ve already had about the sex. However, as water signs, they aren’t always incredibly talkative, so don’t be offended if they go non-verbal. It usually means they’re just trying to soak up the moment.