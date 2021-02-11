Britney & Sam Are Finally Taking The Last Step In Their Divorce

Although Britney Spears spent the majority of her life front and center in the spotlight, in more recent years, her personal life has been a lot more cryptic. This includes her relationship with her now-ex, Sam Asghari. The Iranian model and personal trainer was first tied to Spears back in 2016, and over the years, fans got to learn more about their seemingly low-key bond.

From their quiet vacation photos to videos of the couple's workouts, Spears and Asghari's life together seemed, for the most part, totally chill. "What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal. It's not glamorous or anything," Asghari told Entertainment Tonight back in September 2019. "She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other."

Of course, things had to have taken a turn at some point, since the couple broke up in August 2023. So what happened between when they first met, then got married, then went their separate ways? Here’s what to know.

October 2016: They Met On 1 Of Spears’ Music Videos Instagram/@samasghari Spears and Asghari first met back in October 2016 on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." During an interview with Men's Health in July 2018, Asghari opened up about their first interaction. "I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time," he gushed. "I had butterflies." However, when he went to introduce himself, things got a little awk. "She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,' and I said, "I'm sorry, what's your name again?'" he recalled. "I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it." Apparently, Spears was charmed despite the fumble, and the two hit it off. After the shoot, Asghari gave her his phone number. "... I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute,'" Spears explained during a January 2017 appearance on CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast. "So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."

January 2017: They Became IG Official After several reported sightings and months of dating rumors, Spears and Asghari rang in the 2017 new year with dinner at Catch LA, and according to a source for Entertainment Tonight, they reportedly looked "super cozy" throughout the night. Soon after, Spears finally confirmed those dating rumors by posting a pic from the dinner on Instagram.

February 2017: They Made Their First Public Appearance Together Just about a month after they became IG official, Spears took Asghari as her date to Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys gala, marking their first public appearance as a couple. Asghari later posted a pic from the event on Instagram with the caption, "About last night." Just days later, the couple enjoyed their stay a $30 million Airbnb mansion in Malibu in honor of their first Valentine's Day together.

June 2017: Asghari Visited Spears In Japan Over the next few months, the couple continued posting loved-up pics together on IG, and when Spears took off on the month-long international leg of her Piece of Me show, Asghari went along. In June 2017, he met up with the pop star in Japan, and both of them shared cute snaps from the trip.

December 2017: They Spent Another New Year's Eve Together Instagram/@samasghari On their second New Year's Eve together, the lovebirds posted a hilarious video together, which Asghari shared on IG with the caption, "Happy New Year from me and my partner in crime."

February 2018: Spears Gushed About Asghari On IG After over a year of dating, Spears took to IG to gush about her BF in a sentimental post. "I've been with this man for over a year... everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!" she wrote.

April 2018: They Went To The GLAAD Media Awards Together J. Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In April 2018, Spears and Asghari stepped out together for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, and Asghari later praised his partner on IG. "So proud of my better half @britneyspears to have such huge impact in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ," he wrote alongside a pic from the event. "The world is a better place because you are here."

April 2019: Asghari Supported Spears Through Her Mental Health Treatment In April 2019, Spears checked into a mental health facility for a 30-day stay to cope with stress, and a source for Us Weekly claimed Asghari was "nothing but supportive through everything." Soon after, a source for E! News reportedly claimed, "Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now." Asghari showed his support for Spears in an IG post, where he wrote, "It isn't weakness. It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am. #stronger." Following her stay, Spears posted a series of three selfies with Asghari on Instagram, which she captioned, "I love this man." "Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney," an Us Weekly insider reportedly claimed in May 2019. "He is such a positive light in her life. No one makes her smile this much — other than her boys, of course."

July 2019: They Sparked Engagement Rumors Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The couple sparked engagement rumors while making their red carpet debut at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in July 2019. At the premiere, Spears wore what looked like an engagement ring on her left ring finger, but a source denied those rumors to People. However, Asghari hinted at the possibly of marriage down the road. In September 2019, he told Entertainment Tonight that he "absolutely" sees himself tying the knot with Spears in the future. "This is something that every couple should do," he said. "That's the whole point of a relationship — we are a family."

February 2021 : Asghari Spoke About His Future With Spears Instagram/@samasghari Days after the February 2021 release of Framing Britney Spears, Asghari opened up about his future with Spears during an interview with People. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he said. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together." That same day, Asghari slammed his girlfriend's dad, Jamie Spears, on IG Stories. Asghari said he has "zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," adding, "In my opinion Jamie is a total d*ck. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

Sept. 12, 2021: They Got Engaged Spears stans cheered on Sept. 12, 2021, when they found out Asghari popped the question to Spears, accompanied by a huge diamond engagement ring. Spears posted about the engagement on Instagram, writing, “I can’t f*cking believe it.” Asghari also shared the announcement with a photo of the two of them kissing as Spears flipped off the camera with her ring finger. Brandon Cohen, Asghari's manager, also confirmed the engagement in a statement to People. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them," he said.

April 11, 2022: Spears Revealed She’s Pregnant In an April 11 Instagram post, Spears shared the following news: “uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” She followed it up with: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love !!!”

May 14, 2022: They Announced They Lost The Pregnancy Sadly, only a month after revealing her pregnancy, Spears and Asghari took to Instagram to share in a joint statement that she’d had a miscarriage. “We have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they wrote on Instagram. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share... Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

June 9, 2022: They Got Married After nearly five years together, Spears and Asghari got married on June 9 in the backyard of her Thousand Oaks, California, mansion.

Aug. 6, 2022: Asghari Clapped Back At Kevin Federline Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Federline, Spears’ ex-husband and the father of her children, made hurtful comments about Spears regarding their two sons, Sean and Jayden, in an Aug. 6, 2022 interview with the Daily Mail. “The boys have decided they are not seeing [Spears] right now,” he said. “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.” Asghari took issue with the comments, replying via Instagram story on the same day: “There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

March 2023: Asghari & Spears Were Spotted Without Wedding Rings In paparazzi photos taken in March, both Asghari and Spears were notably not wearing their wedding rings. However, a source told Page Six that Asghari wasn’t wearing his because he was filming a project. Neither Asghari nor Spears responded publicly to split rumors caused by the ringless photos.

June 9, 2023: Asghari Posted A Tribute To Their One-Year Wedding Anniversary Amid rumors they were on the rocks, Asghari shared a photo of his and Spears' hands in an Instagram story, with the message, "Happy 1 year to me & my better half."

February 2024: They Neared Finalizing Their Divorce Though Spears and Asghari physically separated, the legal requirements of their divorce took several months to settle. Finally, in early 2024, TMZ reported that Asghari’s legal team had filed his financial disclosures, often seen as the final step in a divorce.