Britney & Sam Are Finally Taking The Last Step In Their Divorce

The slumber party is over for good.
Although Britney Spears spent the majority of her life front and center in the spotlight, in more recent years, her personal life has been a lot more cryptic. This includes her relationship with her now-ex, Sam Asghari. The Iranian model and personal trainer was first tied to Spears back in 2016, and over the years, fans got to learn more about their seemingly low-key bond.
From their quiet vacation photos to videos of the couple's workouts, Spears and Asghari's life together seemed, for the most part, totally chill. "What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal. It's not glamorous or anything," Asghari told Entertainment Tonight back in September 2019. "She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other."
Of course, things had to have taken a turn at some point, since the couple broke up in August 2023. So what happened between when they first met, then got married, then went their separate ways? Here’s what to know.
This article was originally published on