Ever since The New York Times' incisive documentary Framing Britney Spears debuted on Friday, Feb. 5, fans have been waiting for the titular pop star to directly address it. As of Feb. 10, she has yet to do so; however, a new report claims to reveal her reaction. So, how does Britney Spears feel about Framing Britney Spears? According to Page Six, a source said she's hopeful the film could change her current situation. (Elite Daily reached out to Spears' team for comment on her reported reaction to the movie, but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

Framing Britney Spears chronicled the pop star's damaging relationship with the media throughout her career, highlighting how inappropriate interview questions and invasive paparazzi photographers fed into some of her more infamous moments. At the center of the doc is Spears' conservatorship under her father, Jamie, which was implemented in 2008, when Spears entered rehab and also spent time in a psychiatric hospital. Under the conservatorship, which is still in effect to this day, Jamie retains full legal control over Britney's finances and personal assets. The controversial arrangement has sparked the #FreeBritney movement in recent years, with fans banding together to campaign for the conservatorship to end.

Spears has never publicly addressed her legal situation outright, but fans think she may have hinted she had at least seen the documentary. "Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories," Spears tweeted on Feb. 9. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

According to Page Six, a source said Spears has seen the documentary and it made her "hopeful she will finally be freed" from the conservatorship.

"She feels, for the first time in many years, that people are on her side and things will get better for her," the source claimed, per Page Six. The outlet also reported that Spears is working on her own documentary to tell her life's story in her own words. However, this film, if it is in the works, would likely take a while to reach viewers, as Spears is reportedly worried her father could take creative control of it under her conservatorship.

Spears has filed requests to remove her father from her conservatorship in 2020, but the court ruled against her, opting to further extend the arrangement into 2021. Shortly after Framing Britney Spears premiered, The New York Times reported that the issue of Spears' conservatorship is slated to head back to court in February 2021.

As things currently stand, it sounds like fans won't get to hear what's really going on directly from Spears herself. Hopefully that will change.