Britney Fans Are Sending Her So Much Love After She Announced Her Miscarriage

Britney Spears has had a ton of blessings in recent years after finally breaking free from her years-long conservatorship, but her latest update is truly heartbreaking. On Saturday, May 14, Spears shared a very personal message on Instagram confirming that she had recently lost her pregnancy. The update was very sad for fans to read after the pop star had expressed her excitement over having another baby in previous posts, so of course, Britney Spears’ fans were quick to send supportive tweets after her miscarriage announcement.

The disheartening post came a little over a month after Spears first announced her pregnancy on April 11. It would have been Spears’ third child, and her first child with her fiancé Sam Asghari. Spears is already the mother to two sons from her previous marriage to Keven Federline: 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” Spears and Asghari wrote in a shared IG post. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share... Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

The announcement was particularly heartbreaking for fans considering Spears has constantly shown throughout the years that she loves being a mother, but claimed that her conservatorship required her to be on birth control even though she wanted to have more children.

With marriage just around the corner for Spears and Asghari, the couple emphasized that they “will continue to try to expand [their] beautiful family” in their post, and Asghari reassured his future wife of that again with a supportive comment under the announcement: “We will have a miracle soon.”

Asghari wasn’t the only one to share their love and support for Spears after her miscarriage.

Of course, there are still so many terrible people out there who left negative comments that were totally out of line. Thankfully, Spears’ fans were ready to shut down any haters.

Overall, the main sentiment from fans was that Spears has been through enough and brighter days are hopefully ahead.

Here’s hoping Spears is feeling all the love coming her way and can heal in peace.