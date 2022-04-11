Britney Spears Said She's Pregnant: "I Am Having A Baby"

Britney Spears has so much to celebrate! Besides getting engaged to her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari and marking the end of her 13-year conservatorship, the singer has now announced on Instagram she’s expecting another child. “I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she captioned a post on April 11. (Elite Daily reached out to Spears’ team for confirmation but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Spears posted a photo of a teacup and flowers, which was attributed to photographer Andrea McClain, and a lengthy caption about her pregnancy. This will be Spears’ third child and her first with Asghari. The star shares sons Jayden and Sean with her ex, Kevin Federline.

Spears said she “lost so much weight” to go on a vacation to Maui with Asghari, only to gain it back. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’” she wrote. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼.”

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈,” the singer continued. “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”

Spears revealed she won’t be going out in public as much so she could avoid paparazzi taking photos of her. She also opened up about her mental health during her previous pregnancies.

“It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 …,” she said. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, perinatal depression is “a mood disorder that can affect women during pregnancy and after childbirth” and symptoms can include extreme sadness, anxiety, and fatigue.

Spears finished her post by writing, “This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!”

The star’s post comes less than a year since she gave a shocking testimony about her 13-year conservatorship in June 2021. One of the biggest revelations of her testimony was that Spears said she was being forced to stay on birth control despite wanting to have another baby.

“I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children,” she said. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby.”

Spears eventually got engaged to Asghari in September 2021, and then celebrated the end of her conservatorship just two months later in November.

Now, it seems her dream of expanding her family is finally coming true. Congrats, Britney!