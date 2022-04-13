It’s his prerogative! Britney’s ex and father of her two boys, Kevin Federline, congratulated Britney on her surprise pregnancy announcement. “Kevin is aware of Britney’s Instagram post. He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together,” the former backup dancer’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan told NBC News on April 11.

The Glory singer met K-Fed in April 2004. By that July, they were engaged, and in September, they held a wedding ceremony after just five months of dating. (They filed legal papers for their marriage the following month.) Their whirlwind relationship was intensely watched by tabloids and fans alike, because at the time, K-Fed’s ex-fiancée, actor Shar Jackson, was pregnant with their second child together, Kaleb Michael Jackson Federline, now 17. Jackson and Federline’s first child, Kori Madison Federline, is now 19.

Unfortunately, Spears and K-Fed’s relationship ultimately turned toxic. She filed for divorce in November 2006, citing irreconcilable differences. The split was finalized in July 2007.

His family grew again thanks to his relationship with Victoria Prince, a former volleyball player he met in 2008 after joining a recreational bowling team called the Party Animals. They tied the knot in 2013 and share Jordan Kay Federline, 10, and Peyton Marie Federline, 8.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

Like the rest of us, Federline found out his former wife is pregnant via Instagram. On April 11, the pop star somewhat cryptically told her over 40 million followers that she “lost so much weight to go my Maui trip only to gain it back.” She continued, “I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Many fans weren’t entirely sure if Spears just meant a “food baby.” However, Asghari soon clarified with a post of his own. Under a painting of a lion family, he wrote “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take it lightly.”

Spears and Asghari, a personal trainer and model, have been dating since 2016. During her 2021 conservatorship court hearing, the Princess of Pop made it clear she would like to start a family with her love. “I want to be able to get and have a baby,” she told the judge. “I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby.”

It looks like she got her wish!