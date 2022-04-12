Sam Asghari Is So Looking Forward To Parenting With Britney Spears

Seven months after Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement in September of 2021, the 40-year-old singer revealed on April 11 that she and her fiancé are expecting. While the baby will be Spears’ third child, it’ll mark Asghari’s first. The 28-year-old model opened up about becoming a father for the first time on Instagram the day of Spears’ announcement, and what he had to say was so sweet.

Asghari posted a watercolor painting of a family of lions on IG along with the caption, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to and I don’t take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do🙏.”

Asghari’s post comes just hours after Spears announced (also on IG) that she’s pregnant. The star explained she and Asghari first thought her recent weight gain was due to her being “food pregnant.” However, after taking a pregnancy test, Spears discovered she’s having a baby.

“4 days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈,” she wrote. “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it 😬😬😬😬😬😬.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Spears and Asghari met in October of 2016 and went Instagram official a few months later in January of 2017. The couple announced their engagement in September of last year.

“I can’t f*cking believe it,” Spears wrote on Instagram. Later, Asghari shared a photo of him and Spears kissing that featured the singer flipping off the camera with her ring finger. Of course, she was wearing a gorgeous ring.

An engagement and now a baby? Congrats to the happy couple.