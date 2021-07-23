Sam Asghari Had The Most Hilarious Response To Rumors He & Britney Are Engaged

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari sparked engagement rumors after the singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger while on a Starbucks run on July 18. Fans speculated Asghari popped the question during the couple’s romantic Hawaiian getaway in June. Although neither star has confirmed it, the paparazzi congratulated Asghari on the news when they caught up with him outside a car dealership in Los Angeles on July 21. Sam Asghari’s response to Britney Spears engagement rumors was everything.

Spears’ Starbucks run on July 18 definitely had people talking. Not only was it the first time she was seen out driving in recent memory, but a picture of her in the drive-thru went viral. Fans thought they spotted a ring on her finger when she reached out to grab her order. Even though Spears probably can’t get married without her father, Jamie Spears’, permission due to her conservatorship, they thought maybe she and Asghari got engaged in secret.

Paparazzi asked Asghari about the rumors on July 21. “Congratulations on the engagement. We saw Britney with a nice big ring. Looks like you did a good job,” a photographer told Asghari.

It was obvious the paparazzi wanted him to spill the tea about his relationship with Spears, but the 27-year-old fitness trainer didn’t budge. Instead, he clapped back by joking he and the popstar have already tied the knot. “Yeah, man. People don’t know but we’ve been married for about five years. You know, we secretly got married in Hawaii. That’s one of the stories, but I don’t know. I see it on newspapers. And we have twins,” Asghari said.

Although the couple apparently isn’t actually engaged, during her court hearing on June 23, Spears revealed she’s ready to take the next step in her relationship with Asghari. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said, adding her conservatorship is preventing her from doing either. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now, so I don’t get pregnant.” According to People, a friend of the couple said Asghari is also ready “for marriage and kids.” (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for any further comment on her claims, but did not hear back.)

Here’s hoping Spears finally gets the freedom she deserves!