Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Relationship Timeline Is Too Cute For Words

Though Britney Spears has spent the majority of her life in the spotlight, her four-year relationship with Iranian model and personal trainer Sam Asghari is amazingly low-key. Following the Feb. 5 release of "Framing Britney Spears" (the sixth episode of The New York Times Presents series detailing the #FreeBritney movement), fans are more curious about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship timeline than ever, but if you're looking for drama, you've come to the wrong place. From their quiet vacations to adorable couple's workouts, Spears and Asghari's life together seems totally chill, and according to Asghari, that's the best thing about it.

"What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal. It's not glamorous or anything," he told Entertainment Tonight back in September 2019. "She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other." You love to see it!

Ever since they met back in 2016, the couple has seemed positively smitten with each other, and here's what you should know about their mutually supportive bond.

They Met In October 2016 Spears and Asghari first met back in October 2016 on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." During an interview with Men's Health in July 2018, Asghari opened up about their first interaction. "I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time," he gushed. "I had butterflies." However, when he went to introduce himself, things got a little awk. "She said, 'Hi, I'm Britney,' and I said, "I'm sorry, what's your name again?'" he recalled. "I tried to be funny. I don't think anybody got it." Apparently, Spears was charmed despite the fumble, and the two hit it off. After the shoot, Asghari gave her his number. "...I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute,'" Spears explained during a January 2017 appearance on CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast. "So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."

They Became IG Official In January 2017 After several reported sightings and months of dating rumors, Spears and Asghari rang in the new year with dinner at Catch LA, and according to a source for Entertainment Tonight, they reportedly looked "super cozy" throughout the night. Soon after, Spears finally those dating rumors by posting a pic from the dinner on Instagram.

They Made Their First Public Appearance In February 2017 Just about a month after they became IG official, Spears took Asghari as her date to Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy gala, marking their first public appearance as a couple. Asghari later posted a pic from the event on Instagram with the caption, "About last night." Just days later, the couple enjoyed a $30 million Airbnb mansion in Malibu in honor of their first Valentine's Day together. V casual.

Asghari Visited Spears In Japan In June 2017 Over the next few months, the couple continued posting loved-up pics together on IG, and when Spears took off on the month-long international leg of her Piece of Me show, Asghari went along. In June 2017, he met up with the pop star in Japan, and both of them shared cute snaps from the trip.

They Spent Another New Year's Eve Together In December 2017 On their second New Year's Eve together, the lovebirds posted a hilarious video together, which Asghari shared on IG with the caption, "Happy New Year from me and my partner in crime."

Spears Gushed About Asghari On IG In February 2018 After over a year of dating, Spears took to IG to gush about her BF in a sentimental post. "I've been with this man for over a year... everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!" she wrote.

They Went To The GLAAD Media Awards In April 2018 J. Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In April 2018, Spears and Asghari stepped out together for the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, and Asghari later praised his partner on IG. "So proud of my better half @britneyspears to have such huge impact in promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ," he wrote alongside a pic from the event. "The world is a better place because you are here."

Asghari Supported Spears Through Her Mental Health Treatment In April 2019 In April 2019, Spears checked into a mental health facility for a 30-day stay to cope with stress, and a source for Us Weekly claimed Asghari was "nothing but supportive through everything." Soon after, a source for E! News reportedly claimed, "Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now." Asghari showed his support for Spears in an IG post, where he wrote, "It isn't weakness. It's a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am. #stronger." Following her stay, Spears posted a series of three selfies with Asghari on Instagram, which she captioned, "I love this man." "Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney," an Us Weekly insider reportedly claimed in May 2019. "He is such a positive light in her life. No one makes her smile this much — other than her boys, of course."

They Sparked Engagement Rumors In July 2019 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The couple sparked engagement rumors while making their red carpet debut at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in July 2019. At the premiere, Spears wore what looked like an engagement ring on her left ring finger, but a source for People reportedly denied those rumors. However, Asghari has hinted at the possibly of marriage down the road. In September 2019, he told Entertainment Tonight that he "absolutely" sees himself tying the knot with Spears in the future. "This is something that every couple should do," he said. "That's the whole point of a relationship — we are a family."

They Attended The Daytime Beauty Awards In September 2019 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Spears and Asghari hit the red carpet again in September 2019 for the Daytime Beauty Awards, where Asghari opened up to Us Weekly about their strong bond. "When it comes to our busy schedules, both of us, we try to support each other as best as we can," he said.

Asghari Spoke About His Future With Spears In February 2021 Days after the February 2021 release of "Framing Britney Spears," Asghari opened up about his future with Spears during an interview with People. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he said. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together." That same day, Asghari slammed his girlfriend's dad, Jamie Spears, on IG Stories. Asghari said he has "zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," adding, "In my opinion Jamie is a total d*ck. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom." Now that's what I call a supportive partner!