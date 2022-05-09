Britney Spears has been calling Sam Asghari her “husband” for months now (much to the internet’s confusion), but they aren’t hitched quite yet. Taking to Instagram on May 8, Asghari wished his bride-to-be and the future mother of his child a happy Mother’s Day, adding that the “big day has been set,” but refusing to give any more deets. So when are Spears and Asghari getting married? Let’s discuss.

Asghari kept things purposefully vague on Instagram. “Our lives have been a real life fairytale,” he wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be [sic] queen.” (Ahem, isn’t Spears already his — and everyone else’s — queen?) Asghari continued, “Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.” Oooh, intrigue!

He did, however, eliminate one date from the running: July 11. Asghari shared a guess from one incorrect follower who DMed him, “7/11!!!!! I peeped and understood your slurpee post a [couple of] months ago! Unless that’s the due date.” Unfortunately, their sleuthing was not exactly foolproof. Asghari wrote along a screenshot of the message, “No! 7/11 is a convenience store with a great candy selection” — aka, not Spears and Asghari’s wedding date. So that only leaves us with *checks math* 364 potential wedding dates.

It does seem like the big day is coming up though. On May 8, Spears shared an Instagram of her cat surrounded by white tulle. She captioned it, “Yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress!!!” With a custom Versace wedding ensemble well underway (and Donatella Versace herself paying visits to Spears’ home), it seems like Asghari and Spears’ wedding could be just around the corner.

However, it doesn’t sound like all the details of their upcoming nuptials have been ironed out just yet. Reportedly, the prenup is taking some time to finalize. A source told Us Weekly via OK! Magazine, “The talks have been taking longer than usual. Sam wants substantial increases for every five years they are married, should it end.” Apparently, Spears is staying hands-off throughout the negotiation process. “She's just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam's team,” the insider added.

Here’s hoping everyone’s assets are protected before the duo says “I do” — whenever that may be.