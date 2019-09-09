Did you know that two women — without any formal training in psychology, statistics, or psychometrics — created the world's most popular personality test? Thanks to Katharine Cook Briggs and her daughter, Isabel Briggs Myers, I am able to reveal your Myers-Briggs personality type, according to your zodiac sign. However, before we take a closer look at your particular personality type, per the widely recognized assessment tool, I'm going to give you some context on the test itself.

According to eu.themyersbriggs.com, it all began with Briggs and Myers in the early to mid-20th century. What I love most about this is, both women were able to make a difference during an era when the development of a woman's mind was not encouraged. So much so, the mother-daughter duo struggled to have their work taken seriously, given their gender and lack of credentials, per Truity.com.

There's something truly fascinating about the human mind and, similar to astrology, the Myers-Briggs test can help you understand yourself better. Inspired by Carl Jung, the MBTI personality test revolves around 16 personality types that are based on the following: Extraversion vs. introversion, sensing vs. intuition, thinking vs. feeling, and judging vs. perceiving. However, the most important thing to remember is, all personality types are equal. With that being said, this is your Myers-Briggs personality type, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: ENFJ

You are an extroverted, intuitive feeler who's quick to judge, Aries. In fact, according to MyersBriggs.org, ENFJs can also act as catalysts for individual and group growth, which is so appropriate for the first sign in the zodiac.

Taurus: ISFJ

Slow and steady wins the race, Taurus. Your Myers-Briggs personality type stands for introverted, sensing, feeling, and judging. Also, ISFJs are committed and steady in meeting their obligations, per MyersBriggs.org, which is so you.

Gemini: INTJ

TBH, you're more of an ambivert than anything else, but your Myers-Briggs personality type pretty much sum it up. If we consider the description on MyersBriggs.org, INTJs can see patterns in external events and develop long-range explanatory perspectives. What can I say, Gemini? You're brilliant.

Cancer: INFP

You're an emotional being, Cancer. So much so, your Myers-Briggs personality-type keywords stand for introverted, intuitive, feeling, and perceiving. According to MyersBriggs.org, INFPs want to help people fulfill their potential, which totally speaks to the nurturer in you.

Leo: ENFP

Your heart doesn't fit in your chest, Leo. And despite your ego-driven tantrums every now and then, you love spreading the love. Period. ENFPs want lots of affirmation from others, and readily give appreciation and support, per MyersBriggs.org.

Virgo: ISTP

You love putting in the work, Virgo. Your Myers-Briggs personality-type keywords stand for introversion, sensing, thinking, and perceiving. According to MyersBriggs.org, ISTPs are interested in cause and effect, organize facts using logical principles, and value efficiency.

Libra: ISFP

You make love not war, Libra. After considering all 16 personality types, ISFP (introversion, sensing, feeling, and perceiving) wins by a long shot. ISFPs dislike disagreements and prefer to enjoy the moment, per MyersBriggs.org. Don't you agree?

Scorpio: INFJ

You're an excellent judge of character, Scorpio. Your personality type perfectly embodies your desire to merge with another mind, body, and soul. Aside from wanting to learn what motivates others, INFJs seek meaning in relationships and possessions, per MyersBriggs.org.

Sagittarius: ESFP

Carpe diem, Sagittarius. Your personality type stands for extroversion, sensing, feeling, and perceiving. TBH, the description on MyersBriggs.org has your name written all over it: ESFPs are outgoing, friendly, and exuberant lovers of life.

Capricorn: ISTJ

Reach for the stars, Capricorn. Intuition, sensing, thinking, and judging dominate your personality, and it doesn't surprise me one bit. According to MyersBriggs.org, ISTJs are known for being practical, matter-of-fact, realistic, and responsible.

Aquarius: ENTP

You have a sparkling mind, Aquarius. Your personality-type keywords stand for extroversion, intuition, thinking, and perceiving, and I think it perfectly describes your eclectic nature. ENTPs generate conceptual possibilities and then analyze them strategically, per MyersBriggs.org.

Pisces: ESFJ

You're beautifully complex, Pisces. Your mutable personality makes it challenging to put you in a box; although, I dare to say your personality type perfectly suits you. According to MyersBriggs.org, ESFJs are warmhearted and conscientious; they seek harmony within their environment.

For all 16 Myers-Briggs personality types, visit MyersBriggs.org.