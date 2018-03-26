We're officially in the throes of Mercury retrograde, everyone. Hold your loved ones close, don't make any serious commitments, and make sure to think before you speak. If this astrological phenomenon has you stressed out beyond belief, don't worry. Your March 26, 2018, weekly horoscope has every survival tip you could possibly need.

As you might already know, Mercury retrograde is known for making everything in your life more difficult. Communicating with others might feel more like pulling teeth, while minor inconveniences and mistakes drive wedges into what could have otherwise been a good day. But that's not the only thing making this week interesting.

On Saturday, March 31, you'll be faced with a full moon in Libra that also doubles as a blue moon (a second full moon in one month). This full moon may make you extremely self-conscious, especially while it's opposite Mercury in retrograde. Libra is a naturally critical sign that searches ceaselessly for balance and beauty. It might feel harder than usual to find that within yourself.

On that very same day, Venus will also be transitioning into Taurus, causing you to reevaluate your most precious relationships. Taurus wants to feel grounded and stable with their loved ones. While Mercury is also in retrograde, you may feel compelled to engage in serious conversations about your future, even though none of us are on the same page.

This week will be packed with complicated emotions, but there are plenty of ways you can channel your energy into something positive. Read on to find out what's in store for your sign.

Aries

With Mercury and the sun in your sign, you're going to feel ignited with energy and pumped up about life. However, you might get a little reckless with that vitality this week, Aries. Make sure you fill your schedule with constructive activities so you don't end up playing with fire instead. Mercury retrograde is not the time to do anything drastic or dangerous.

Taurus

Your relationship with those closest to you might feel even trickier than usual this week, especially in your love life. You might feel like you're not agreeing with someone important to you, like you don't share the same values as them. It wouldn't be the worst idea to let these disagreements sit until you've both calmed down enough to discuss things rationally.

Gemini

This week may be troublesome for your social life, Gemini. Mercury retrograde is making waves in your eleventh house of friendship, and this energy might make your relationships more stressful than usual. You might not see eye-to-eye with your friends, and if you're not careful, you could end up arguing with them. Make sure you think before you act on your frustrations. It might be smarter to let certain things go.

Cancer

Money and success might be flowing your way this week, Cancer. With Mercury in retrograde, you might spend irresponsibly or involve yourself in drama at work. It's best to keep your bank account sealed tight for the time being, and leave all the bigger purchases for later. Also, be careful what you say to your colleagues and superiors. Considering how well you're doing right now, you don't want to offend anyone.

Leo

You're going to feel like solidifying relationships this week, Leo. You want to feel closer to your loved ones; maybe you even want to make a serious commitment to your SO. Mercury retrograde might thwart your plans right now, so hold off on getting involved in anything too serious for the next few weeks. Nurture your relationships, but just be careful about pressuring anyone into doing something they're not ready to do.

Virgo

You'll feel like stretching your energy thin to help others this week, Virgo. You might even ignore your own needs in the process, but it's important that you conserve as much energy as possible, as you can only handle so much on your plate. Practice putting your needs first for the time being. It's difficult to help others while you're suffering under so much weight.

Libra

Your love life can go either way right now, Libra. If things are going down south, keep pushing and things will crumble even faster. If things are looking up, you should continue riding that wave. Steer clear of making any serious commitments just yet, but try not to break any commitments, either. Emotions are high right now, and it's best to look at things from a calm perspective.

Scorpio

You've got a lot of projects going on at once, Scorpio. Although you might feel like abandoning them and starting fresh, try going back and reevaluating the work you've already done. This is a good week to make edits, to build on top of the progress you've already made. You'll be surprised by how much beauty can come from it.

Sagittarius

You're going to feel like indulging this week, Sagittarius. You love pleasure, and you love having a good time — so much so that it might distract you from accomplishing your goals at work. Since you take a lot of pride in your career, try to balance your schedule out with work and play. Be mindful of your priorities, but remember, there's no reason why you shouldn't have a little fun on the side.

Capricorn

You might feel tired and in need of some serious rest this week, Capricorn. This is a great time to dive into some much-needed self-care, to do whatever your heart's telling you to do in order to heal. Engage in meditative activities, get some fresh air, and spend time with people you trust. You might do some major reflecting on your past in the process.

Aquarius

This week, you're going to be presented with tons of opportunities both at work and in your love life, Aquarius. Ease your way through them rather than diving in head first with a splash. You're good at talking your way through things without getting too serious. Leave major decisions on hold, and slowly pick your way toward success. You can get a lot done this week, little by little.

Pisces

You're full of confidence and energy right now, Pisces. You have a lot of opportunities to choose from, and success is proving to be easy for you. Just make sure to hold back on your ruthless energy, as it could alienate a few people who aren't used to you being so unstoppable. Navigate social situations with care, and be mindful of the way you're coming across to others.