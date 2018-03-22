Personally, I hate fighting with my loved ones. Maybe this is because I’m a nervous Gemini who can’t stand it when someone’s mad at me. Maybe it's because I'm human. Whatever the reason, I’m far from great at taking my mind off an issue and letting it sort itself out. I prefer hounding them down and solving the problem ASAP. It’s the only way I’ll be able to relax — otherwise, I’ll constantly obsess over it. If you can relate to me at all, then you really must not be looking forward to the way Mercury retrograde 2018 affects relationships, because we’re about to endure enough drama to last us a lifetime starting on Mar. 23, 2018.

For the next three weeks, this retrograde will be in impulsive, blunt, and competitive Aries. This is not a zodiac sign known for cooling things down during a heated argument. Instead, they up the ante, more than willing to go through Hell and back just to prove their point. When Mercury retrograde is already infamous for making communication a lot more difficult, the toll it can take on our relationships is only intensified.

Let's add that to the fact that Mercury retrograde will be conjunct Venus, ruler of love, friendship, and romance — meaning that the focus of this retrograde will be our love lives. Until April 15, we should all be way more careful when navigating through conflicts. Here are a few tips to help you keep it together:

Take A Step Back From Conflicts

If you find yourself in a really intense fight with someone, it's always a good idea to pull back and calm down for a while. Whether you're arguing with your S.O., colleague, friend, parent, superior, or whoever, just let them know that you're getting too upset to continue the discussion. You need some time to allow your emotions to calm down so that you can face the issue more rationally.

We say a lot of things we don't mean when we're angry. Sometimes, taking a step back to look at the problem with a clear head is all it takes to solve it.

Don’t Take Anything Personally

During Mercury retrograde, it's completely normal for us to misunderstand each other. We may even take our frustrations out on someone who doesn't deserve it. Remember that the way someone treats you probably isn't a reflection of you; it's a reflection of themselves.

Try not to let a rude or cutting remark ruin your whole day. Whoever it came from, whether its a total stranger or your closest love one, is likely going through something that has nothing to do with you. Perhaps they're stressed out about work. Maybe they're simply in a bad mood.

Mercury retrograde wreaks havoc on our internal worlds, making us way touchier than usual. Do your best not to engage others when they antagonize you, at least not at first. It could make the situation a lot worse than it needs to be.

Avoid Making Serious Commitments

As you all well know, a cardinal rule of Mercury retrograde is not to make any life-changing decisions until it's over. This includes breaking up with someone, entering into an exclusive relationship, or making any kind of long-term promise in general.

The way you're feeling right now may not be how you're feeling once its all over. You don't want to be bound by a hasty decision you made while you were in the throes of Mercury retrograde. Even if everything in your heart is telling you to go for it, the wisest thing you can do is let the situation sit for a few weeks before you make up your mind.

Forgive Yourself & Others

We'll probably be saying and doing some pretty ridiculous stuff during this time. You could accidentally let a few politically incorrect comments slip from your mouth. Maybe you'll cross a line while teasing someone. You might even declare unfair judgments about people you know nothing about, making you look like a real jerk. Welcome to Mercury retrograde, where our barometers for social awareness are staggeringly low.

It's easy to hold a grudge against whoever offended you. It's even easier to feel filled with regret about offending someone else. The difficult thing to do is apologize and forgive. Even though it goes against your pride, it's best course of action right now. None of us are perfect; Mercury retrograde is making sure of that.

Treat Every Situation With Empathy

There's an old proverb that says the most difficult person to love is actually the person who needs love the most. Keep that in mind during this retrograde and you'll have no problems with anyone. Instead of immediately going on the defensive when someone irritates you, try to approach them with empathy instead.

I know this is easier said than done but the truth is, we're all a moody mess during Mercury retrograde. The most disarming reaction someone could have to that moodiness is kindness.

Get Closure From Your Past Relationships

You're going to feel a strange instinct to contact people who are no longer in your life during Mercury retrograde. You might feel like texting your ex, reaching out to an estranged family member, or maybe apologizing to an old friend. If you decide to follow this instinct, you might be able to finally write the ending on a story that's always felt unfinished. Maybe you'll even pick up right where you left off. There is beauty in either result.

This, in my opinion, is the most interesting and meaningful thing that can happen during Mercury retrograde. These feelings aren't something to feel ashamed of. On the contrary, it's proof of how strong your heart is, how capable it is of loving people from afar.