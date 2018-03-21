If you've been feeling like your life is non-stop chaos lately, it's probably because Mercury & Jupiter are both about to be in retrograde. That's right, you heard me. We're experiencing not one, but two retrogrades at the same time, people. Gather your bearings, take a deep breath, and stay calm. You can survive this, I assure you.

If you're not sure what the infamous retrograde means in astrology, it's when a planet appears to be rolling backwards in its orbit around the sun. The aspects of life that planet rules over are therefore, challenged. Since Mercury governs technology, transportation, and communication, errors in those departments become far more common during its retrograde. Similarly, Jupiter also holds major power over our lives. It rules over expansion of the mind, spiritual evolution, and our overall good fortune, meaning that when it goes into retrograde, you're forced to take a long look in the mirror and embrace change that starts from deep within.

Jupiter has been in retrograde since Mar. 8, 2018 and Mercury retrograde is still in its shadow period, entering full-blow retrograde on Mar. 23. Despite how formidable the overlap of these astrological occurrences may seen, there's no reason to freak out. Although Jupiter retrograde lasts four whole months, Mercury's only lasts for the next three weeks, so it'll all be over before you know it.

Mind-blowing things can happen during these phenomenas, both good and bad. Read on to find out what could happen this time:

Mercury Retrograde: Relationship Weirdness

This upcoming Mercury retrograde is in Aries, a volatile, energetic fire sign that lets nothing stand in its way. This will make us all way more restless and impatient than usual, leading to mistakes that could have been prevented had we taken a moment to think twice before taking action. You'll probably experience bumps in the road while you communicate with others. You might say things you do not mean, misunderstand each other, and speak way more bluntly than usual.

This retrograde happens in conjunction with Venus, only emphasizing the affect this will take on your relationships. Venus rules over love, friendship, affection, and romance, and the current link between these two planets could cause some uncomfortable situations between you and an ex lover or old friend. Perhaps you'll decide to reunite, be forced to spend some awkward time together, or you'll run into each other unexpectedly. Hopefully, you can use this time to find closure in your past relationships.

Jupiter Retrograde: Reflecting On Your Past

Jupiter retrograde is currently infusing our world with energy from Scorpio. This water sign is filled to the brim with fierce emotions, as well as a strong sense of ambition. Since Jupiter retrograde forces you to endure some life-changing introspection, this occurrence might make you reconsider everything you thought you knew about yourself. You may question your life goals, rethink the way you've been treating others, and realize aspects of your life that need renovating.

You'll also probably spend time contemplating the past, reliving difficult memories, and looking back on how far you've come. You'll probably feel like a completely different person and wonder what's gotten into you. During this time, your identity may be shattered and then put back together in a new order. Although it may be painful, the process will help broaden your horizon and show you all the beautiful qualities you never knew you had.

The Combination Of Both?

Mercury retrograde will be more or less responsible for day-to-day inconveniences and errors. Jupiter retrograde, on the other hand, will take you on a philosophical journey toward self-actualization. Both will be uncomfortable and stressful but they take their tolls in different aspects of your life.

However, the fusion of these two astrological occurrences will flush your relationships, both current and old, with startling clarity. You'll recognize why some relationships came to an end and feel challenged in your connections with certain people in your life. If you embrace the lessons these strange times are trying to teach you, there's a good change you'll come out of it with a better understanding of how to treat others and how you want to be treated in return.