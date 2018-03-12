Jupiter is currently in retrograde, my friends, and boy is there a lot in store for us all. On Mar. 8, the biggest planet in the solar system went into retrograde, where it will remain until July 10, 2018. But since we humans always have a way of making astrological occurrences about ourselves, let's get down to what you're really wondering: Does Jupiter in retrograde affect your moods? For real though, I want to know if I'm going to feel totally out of whack for the next four whole months, don't you?

If you recall all of the Mercury retrograde mayhem in 2017, you're probably scared AF for any planet to go into retrograde in 2018. I mean, from sleepless nights, to mood swings, to full-out identity crises, it was not a good time, nor is it something you'd particularly like to relive.

However, you don't have to psych yourself out just yet, friends. Jupiter's retrograde isn't going to be all that scary. I mean, you might start to feel a bit overwhelmed for a while, but it's nothing you can't handle, and in reality, it's all for a greater purpose.

If you fully embrace the Jupiter retrograde without fear, it could actually present itself to be an incredible opportunity to admit to, and accept your flaws, and begin to take steps to change yourself for the better.

Though there's no solid scientific evidence behind this, many astrology enthusiasts strongly believe that when Jupiter goes into retrograde, it's the perfect time to look inward, and evaluate any issues you've been going through that you may have otherwise ignored, or pushed aside to be dealt with at a later time.

This could feel overwhelming because, well, it's pretty uncomfortable to face something head-on that you've been avoiding for a while, and it's even harder to really analyze your issues and get to the bottom of them.

But, according to Astrology King, the four-month period when Jupiter is in retrograde will be the optimal time to work on growing as an individual, particularly in any area of your life that you've, perhaps, been neglecting up until now. It'll also be an opportunity to admit — all BS aside — that you've been going through some tough times. This way, you can come out on the other side of the retrograde a happier and healthier version of yourself. Whether you're encountering struggles in work or school, striving to improve some bad habits, or working to mend certain personal relationships in your life, Jupiter is here to tell you that now is the time to really address those things head-on. In other words, there's no time left to procrastinate.

The planet Jupiter rules over wisdom, luck, and perhaps most importantly here, progress, according to Refinery29. Now, this doesn't mean that the changes you want to make in your life will just magically fall right into your lap, all thanks to good ol' Jupiter. In fact, it kind of means the exact opposite.

Jupiter's retrograde will prove to be overwhelming for many people because of all of the inner work it will require from you to improve yourself.

However, once these uncomfortable feelings pass, you'll be glad you stuck it out and took that time to self-reflect. In truth, it's probably in your best interest to view Jupiter's time in retrograde as overwhelming in a good way, because these less-than-ideal feelings will ultimately guide you toward success, good fortune, and happiness.

But it'll certainly be a lot to deal with all the same, because according to AstroBix, Jupiter is literally "the most powerful and influential planet" out of all nine that are in our solar system. How does that feel, Mercury? You big bully.

Oh, and don't expect your personal growth to be linear or speedy, either. After all, you have four whole months to ride this retrograde out, and you'll be feeling the effects every step of the way. This retrograde will definitely be a test for your patience, because when Jupiter goes backward, the blessed and positive effects of the mystical planet take a lot longer to reach us, according to Refinery29.

So yes, this might mean your progress toward self-improvement will take a little longer than you'd like, but really, it'll all be worth the wait. Jupiter's basically reminding you that good things take time, homegirl. A little patience can go a long way.