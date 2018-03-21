On Thursday, March 22, the first Mercury retrograde of 2018 begins. Mercury always influences the way in which we communicate and the way in which our messages are being received. That's why it's so often associated with technological breakdowns. Occurring in Aries, this Mercury retrograde will embody the fire sign's impulsive flair. This astrological event won't be so much about miscommunication as it will be about poorly thought-out communications with aggressive, rash edges.

Aries' energy is wild and impulsive. Aries is the fire starter of the zodiac, starting off the astrological year and ushering in a new season of growth: spring. Ruled by Mars, the god of war, Aries thrives in chaos and destruction. Nothing spurs on new seasons of growth quite like these two forces joining up.

So what does that have to do with your ex? Well, as with all things regarding love and the stars, it's complicated. Mercury retrograde in Aries reminds us that love is not always straightforward. It can bring out the fiery side of us. The side of us that doesn't always make a whole lot of sense. Language is limited when it comes to affairs of the heart; sometimes words, despite making their best efforts, ruin things. Mercury retrograde will be making that lesson abundantly clear.

Here's what this astrological event will be bringing to the surface for you, in terms of contacting your ex:

1. You'll Want To Prove Your Ex Was Wrong

Mercury retrograde in Aries will have you wanting to pick up old fights where you left off. There will be a strong impulse to win and prove yourself right. And maybe you do need to express yourself clearly in order to fully put the past behind you. It's also possible that you are digging up a straw man that's been put to rest long ago.

You can text your ex if you feel like you'll really be satisfied by taking that course of action. But you might find that pouring your rage into your journal is the more healing route to take. Whatever you do, know that getting all that anger out is the right thing to do, so do whatever you have to do to get rid of it, so it isn't left inside to fester and rot.

2. You'll Want To See Outward Change

The reason you will be feeling all of this rage is because you want to see external signs that change has been happening. By texting your ex with whatever message you have been holding onto, you hope to see some change in them. But the reality is that your ex only represents the part of yourself that you want to change. Your ex isn't going to do anything differently than what they have been doing, and their response — or lack thereof — will be proof that you have no control over other people. The only thing in this world that you can actually influence is yourself.

3. The Real Change Is Within You

New seasons of growth might not be springing up on the surface of the Earth as quickly as you would like to see them, but trust that deep beneath the surface, changes are afoot. These fiery messages you want to send off are simply the latent passion and energy needed to fuel them. Hold onto your energy reserves for yourself, because you're going to need them.

Rather than wasting your energy contacting your ex, pour that fire into creative projects that will help you communicate your message to the world. If you feel this passionately about something, then your emotions can be the source that fuels you to nourish yourself as well as others. Don't let it go to waste.

