Why Does It Feel Like No One Wants To Commit? The Answer Is Simpler Than You Think
Dating is more complicated than ever right now: You can be Gatsbyed, breadcrumbed, and ghosted by your Tinder match... all in the same week. And even when a great first date gives you butterflies, knowing what to do next can be confusing AF. Luckily, in Elite Daily's series, We Need To Talk, our Dating editors break down the latest terms, trends, and issues affecting your life with their own hot takes to figure out how to navigate finding love in a world that changes faster than you can swipe left.
PSA: “Commitment” is not a dirty word. Whether the person you’re talking to is “sooooo busy with work” or “honestly not looking for anything serious right now,” it can feel like there’s an endless list of reasons no one wants to define the relationship, and an endless number of people who will lead you on, only to break your heart. Asking someone whether or not they want to commit to you can be more nerve-wracking than interviewing for your dream job and waiting on pregnancy test results combined, and it can make finding an exclusive relationship feel next to impossible. The good news? It’s not just you, and contrary to popular belief, casual hookup culture isn’t the only thing to blame.
Elite Daily’s Dating editors hashed out whether or not people actually want to commit, and came to a conclusion that might make your dating life a whole lot easier. (Spoiler: It’s simpler than you think.)
Iman [4:45 p.m.]
guys, this year on NYE i was really gunning for my friend to hook up with this new guy who i think is really into her
but instead she hooked up with the same guy she’s been “casually hooking up with” for three years
Vero [4:45 p.m.]
is it really casual if it's been happening for three years…?
Iman [4:46 p.m.]
like… no?
they've been in this limbo for so long, and i know she's not enjoying it
two years ago, she tried to talk to him about it
and he said he “worked too much” to be in a relationship
but then he went on to date someone else who he ended up breaking up with
because he said he prefers to keep things casual
Vero [4:47 p.m.]
if he agreed to be exclusive with the other girl, it sounds like he just doesn’t wanna be exclusive with your friend
i mean, maybe that relationship confirmed for him that he has no time for relationships but
idk, sounds sus
IMO, you make it work for the person you want to make it work for
Hannah [4:48 p.m.]
i agree
my friend met this guy who told her he definitely didn't want a relationship at first
but then they started dating and
five years later, they're still together
Iman [4:48 p.m.]
omg <3
honestly, it's really easy to villainize the person who doesn’t want a relationship, but
i think when you realize they're coming from a very common place
you start to wonder why it feels like no one wants to commit
Vero [4:49 p.m.]
well, everyone’s different
i think it's easy to blame this lack of wanting commitment on casual dating culture
but situations like hannah’s friend’s prove that’s not really true
you can say you want to “keep it casual” all you want until you meet the person who makes you feel differently
Iman [4:50 p.m.]
OK i know this is super gendered and i'm sorry
but i feel like, based on the people i know, women are more likely to meet someone they really like, establish sexual chemistry, and then be like, "this person makes me happy, and i want to keep pursuing this"
and men are more likely to do the same but then say, "this person makes me happy, but what if i meet someone who is hotter and makes me happier? i don't want to feel tied down."
like, rarely have i met a woman who uses “keeping themselves available just in case” as an excuse to not be with someone she clearly likes
Hannah [4:51 p.m.]
our culture definitely places different expectations on different genders when it comes to dating
Vero [4:51 p.m.]
and then people use “i don't want a relationship" as a crutch when they’re too scared to be honest and say “i want to be single in case something better comes along”
or even just “i don’t like you enough to be your partner”
which sucks to hear but at least it’s honest??
Hannah [4:52 p.m.]
there’s nothing wrong with not wanting a relationship
but if you're not honest about why, then the other person comes away with the perception that dating culture is sh*tty and nobody wants relationships
not that you always owe people an explanation but...
if you've started to form a connection, i think the nice thing to do is be honest about why it’s not going to work for you
Iman [4:53 p.m.]
i think this feeling of no one wanting to commit boils down to two things:
1) gendered, sexist societal expectations and 2) a fear of vulnerability, especially from the person who does want a relationship, and especially if they’ve been hurt before
that fear is what keeps people from being honest with each other about their feelings and desires
bc the second you admit how interested you are, you can get shot down
Vero [4:54 p.m.]
one thing i learned while researching for my story about ambiguous relationship labels in college is that the median age of first marriage has been rising steadily for decades now
from 1947 to 1972, it was 20 years old for women and 22 years old for men
but since 1973, it’s gone up consistently every five to six years
(now it’s 27 for women and 29 for men)
people don’t really feel the need to "commit" so fast anymore, so they're waiting longer and thus, dating longer
but, biologically speaking
women who want to be mothers might still feel pressure to commit
even though medical science has certainly advanced to the point where women can have healthy pregnancies later in life, that pressure is still very much a thing
Hannah [4:55 p.m.]
which is part of why this can be so gendered
and then on top of that biological pressure, there are all these social and cultural factors
Iman [4:55 p.m.]
like how
women are taught that because of evolution, beauty is associated with youth and that they will be more desirable (and more fertile) when they’re younger, and that it'll be harder to couple up the older they get
but men can settle down whenever they want because there’s really no age associated with their ability to produce sperm, etc.
produce sperm was not rly what i wanted to say
but alas
i have said it
Hannah [4:56 p.m.]
sperm quality declines with age! it's a thing!
Iman [4:56 p.m.]
yes but
it's way less of a "your time clock is ticking!" thing for men
Vero [4:57 p.m.]
that's also not to say that women want relationships and men don't
it can very much be the other way around
there are several reasons women might also not want to commit
Iman [4:58 p.m.]
like fear of vulnerability, or heartbreak, or a terrible breakup that was so traumatic, you never want to go through it again
for people who know they don’t want to have kids, it’s probably less of a “biological” pressure and more of just a
“i’m not really interested in this relationship right now”
and that’s OK
Hannah [4:58 p.m.]
right
they might just not be that strongly drawn to the other person
if i had to guess, most often, not committing is just someone or both people not feeling that strongly about the relationship
and being afraid to communicate that
Iman [4:59 p.m.]
yeah, in which case…
stop leading people on
Hannah [4:59 p.m.]
there are also times in your life where you might not be interested in prioritizing dating or a relationship
especially if you’re about to graduate, or it's summer break, or you just started an intense new job
or you're fresh off a breakup or having a fun hot girl summer
Iman [5:00 p.m.]
in which case, discuss expectations at the beginning
and then periodically check in
Hannah [5:00 p.m.]
but the problem with that
is that you need an enormously high level of self-awareness
to not only recognize what you want and communicate that
but also, to recognize that what you want could change depending on who you meet and how the relationship unfolds
Iman [5:01 p.m.]
i think the recognition of what you want being able to change is key
and being open to that change
Vero [5:01 p.m.]
agreed
and being brave enough to
~drum roll please…~
Iman [5:02 p.m.]
oh nooooooo
she said it
Vero [5:03 p.m.]
The Golden Rule™
Hannah [5:03 p.m.]
and it’s also the opposite
if you've always wanted a relationship
and you meet someone you could maybe see yourself with
you owe it to yourself to still keep an open mind about other people
because maybe this isn't quite the right time in your life, the right connection, etc.
you don’t have to commit if it doesn’t feel fully right
Iman [5:04 p.m.]
go into every interaction knowing what you want, but also open to that changing
Vero [5:05 p.m.]
yes! you shouldn’t settle for someone who's giving you the attention you want if they aren't willing to give you the type of relationship you know you deserve
Hannah [5:05]
period!