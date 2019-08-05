Though it may not be something you're interested in, you might also consider suggesting to the other person that you spend a few months dating other people. "If they're dating other people, you should be, too," suggests Chlipala. "It can help prevent being hyper-focused on one person and analyzing what they're doing." After that point, you can discuss taking your relationship to the next level. The other person may just like the idea of dating other people rather than actually doing it, and by having that freedom, they may find that they don't actually want it.

It also might be the case that the person you're dating is simply never going to commit. "Listen to their language to determine if they ever will commit," Chlipala says. "If they say things like, 'Looking for the X factor,' or, 'I know there's a right person out there,' or, 'I am looking for a unicorn,' or, 'I'll know it when I feel it,' they might be emotionally unavailable." That's when you know that it's better to cut this one loose.

The most important thing is knowing what you want, and if you're dating a person who refuses to commit, don't feel obligated to compromise just to stay with them. "If the person is not interested in meeting you halfway, you need to reevaluate whether you want to stay in this situation any longer," Safran says. You are deserving of the type of relationship you desire. If someone doesn't want the same thing, then you need to remind yourself that compromising your needs isn't your only option.