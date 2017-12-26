Who Wasn't In The Kardashian Christmas Card? 6 Family Members Didn't Make The Cut

YOU GUYS, IM FREAKIN' PISSED. I waited 25 days for Kylie Jenner to confirm her pregnancy on the final day of the Kardashian Christmas card, but girl gave us NOTHING. She wasn't even in them!! If you've been following the famous family on Instagram, you'll know the Kardashians concluded their 25 days of holiday cards on Christmas morning. IMO, the cards were kind of weird. It was basically just 20 pics of Saint West shirtless and Mason running around in circles. Merry Christmas, I guess. Oh, and what's even weirder is the fact that five other Kardashian family members are also missing from the Christmas cards. Let's take a moment and pay tribute to the forgotten members of the family who didn't seem to make the cut. RIP.

1. Kylie Jenner

I mean, duh. This whole time I thought the 25 days of Kardashian Christmas cards were supposed to lead up to some massive baby bump reveal. WE ALL DID. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sis has been keeping her life on the DL and hiding from the public for weeks. She apparently was at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party, but hid from the cameras the entire time. LAME! I'm already convinced there's a fetus growing inside of her; she just hasn't admitted it yet.

kylie jenner [4 months ago]: yay im pregnant hehe this is gonna be so fun kylie jenner [locked up in a dungeon during kris jenners chrismas eve party]: fuck — (@ktc0rvin0) #

It's kind of sad because there were 25 days of Kardashian Christmas cards, but Kylie didn't make it into ONE photo. NOT ONE! Girl better be hiding behind that jumbo Christmas tree caressing her baby bump or I'm done with this fam.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS — (@kimkardashian) #

2. Scott Disick

DAY 19 — (@kimkardashian) #

WHERE YO' BOY AT? Prob on a beach swapping spit with Sofia Richie. The father of three and Kourtney Kardashian's ex didn't make the cut this year and probably no one really... is... that... sad? Scott Disick has been fighting extra with Kourt lately ever since Younes Bendjima came into the picture. On KUWTK, he even called out his ex for not inviting him to Khloé's surprise birthday party. Welp, I bet it was fun for Kourt to tell Scott he wouldn't be in the family's Christmas cards this year. I wish I was a fly on the wall for that conversation. LOLLL. Maybe Scott will release his own holiday card, except instead of holding Reign and Penelope, he'll cradle Sofia Richie in his arms and bottle feed her egg nog.

3. Younes Bendjima

SPEAK OF THE DEVIL. Kourtney Kardashian's 24-year-old boyfriend may have been her date to Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party, but he didn't make the cut in the family's 25 days of Christmas cards. Poor baby. It's probably for the best since Mason def would have confused him for another kid instead of his soon-to-be step-daddy.

4. Rob Kardashian

UMMMMMM, ROB? What are you doing? Even Dream Kardashian made the cut, and she was also the star of Day 17 AND 9. Literally where are her parents? Thank god Auntie KoKo was there to coddle her with love and affection. Rob, like his sister Kylie, wasn't featured in a single photo. He actually made his first appearance in Khloé's Snapchat on Christmas morning.

DAY 9- MASON & DREAM — (@kimkardashian) #

DAY 17 — (@kimkardashian) #

5. Blac Chyna

I meannnn, OK, I have this one here for sh*ts and giggles because DUH, Blac Chyna was not invited to this. Ever since her split from Rob and their custody battle over Dream, Chyna has had major beef with the Kardashian fam. BUT STILL, she's now connected to them by blood, so they could have at least let her stand in the corner with a bag over her head or something.

6. Tristan Thompson

Now this one doesn't make any f*cking sense. Just last week, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to confirm she is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. That means 1. Khloé is def preggers in these pics and 2. Thompson is officially part of the Kardashian fam. So, why didn't the Cavaliers player make the cut in the Christmas photos?

Well, it's a little unclear, but I'd assume Thompson was unable to make the group shots due to his busy schedule and the fact he lives in Cleveland. Sorry, Tristan. Maybe next year.

So, there you have it: the six forgotten members of the Kardashian fam (sort of). I honestly think Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, Younes Bendjima, Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna, and Tristan Thompson should make their own Christmas card!

Lmao, I can't even say that with a straight face.