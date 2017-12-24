Scott Disick & Younes Bendjima Are Reportedly Both Invited To Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve Party

The holidays are usually the time of year where families come together to celebrate as a unit. And more often than not, celebrating as a unit means that you'll be forced to run into a family member or someone from your extended family that you'd rather not talk to. It seems no family is exempt from this holiday tradition — not even the Kardashian-Jenners. Apparently, both Kourtney Kardashian's new beau and ex-beau might run into each other at mama Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash this year. That's right, Scott Disick and Younes Bendjima are reportedly both invited to Kris Jenner's 2017 Christmas Eve party. And you know that this situation could mean there's a high chance of drama happening once the party's in full swing.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is very much known for their extravagant parties that they throw for virtually every occasion. So during the holiday season, the ante for their parties naturally doubles, so of course, everybody wants an invite, especially if you're particularly close to one of the family members. And according to TMZ, two of the people that have reportedly scored a coveted Kardashian Christmas Eve party invite are two of Kourtney's love interests, according to TMZ. And I, for one, can't help but picture the drama that may or may not happen with this group once the party is underway.

Good bye 2017 full of Scott's 2018 this Kourtney only wants Younes' — (@kathryncoppa) #

If you aren't already aware, Disick is Kourtney's on-and-off boyfriend — now her ex — of about 10 years. The tumultuous relationship between the two has produced three children, endless drama, and lots of footage for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras to document. When their breakup became official after Kourtney started hanging out with her new beau, Disick has been linked to a string of younger women. Most notably, Disick was spotted hanging out with Bella Thorne, who is significant younger than him at 20 years old. The two made headlines after cozying up to each other over the summer in France, during the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017.

Bella Thorne Speaks Out After Rumoured Flame Scott Disick ... : https://t.co/MJNWBfxV2q . — (@smith1kaylee) #

Nowadays, Disick is reportedly linked to 19-year-old Sofia Richie. And with Richie, things seem a lot more serious. The two have been spotted vacationing together, they take cute, couple-y Instagram pics together, and they reportedly even Snapchat each other.

Here's Why You Probably Won't Ever See Sofia Richie On 'KUWTK' With Scott Disick https://t.co/UzygfQQHZE — (@elitedaily) #

But aside from Disick's... interesting love life, there's also Younes Bendjima, Kourtney's new boyfriend who is also notable younger than she is. The 24-year-old model and former boxer has reportedly been in a relationship with Kourt since Dec. 2016, and the pair have been going strong ever since.

📸 | Kourtney & Younes patinando no Thousand Oaks em Los Angeles (23/12). — (@cdbrfotos) #

It's always awkward when you have to run into an ex under any circumstances. But think about how awkward it must be to run into your ex with your new, younger boyfriend on your arm. And now, think about running into your ex, with your new boyfriend, and add in all the history that Kourtney and Disick have, not to mention the three kids they have together or the fact that they're all a part of one of the biggest celebrity families to ever exist. Yeah, that spells some potential D-R-A-M-A to me.

So while we likely won't even know exactly what happened during the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party this year (aside from what fans are hoping they'll get to see on KUWTK), it's safe to say that things could get awkward between Disick and Bendjima. Here's hoping the cameras will be rolling, and we'll get to see what happens (even if it's three-or-so months from now).

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!