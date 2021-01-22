Olivia Rodrigo's song "Drivers License" is my new favorite jam. Ever since I heard it, I've been wondering who she was talking about, and after dissecting the lyrics, it made me want to know more about Olivia Rodrigo's dating history. Though she doesn't often speak about her private life, she's reportedly been linked to two guys who both happen to be Disney Channel stars: her former Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker and her current High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. And interestingly enough, both guys have been rumored to be the subject of her debut single.

When asked by Billboard whether either of her exes was the inspiration behind her hit song, Rodrigo gave a cryptic response. "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she said. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."

As she continues to date other guys, I'm sure that her love life will inspire more bops in the future. But for now, let's take a look back at the guys she's reportedly dated before.

Joshua Bassett, 2019-2020 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rodrigo and her HSMTMTS co-star Bassett first sparked dating rumors while playing on-again, off-again love interests Nini and Ricky, mostly due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry and flirty behavior during interviews. In March of 2020, Rodrigo even shared a love song on IG that she wrote about someone with a "brown-eyed grin and messy hair," which fans have speculated is about Bassett. But by May, fans reportedly noticed the two had stopped liking each other's IG posts, and in August, Rodrigo raised eyebrows when he was reportedly spotted grabbing lunch with Sabrina Carpenter in L.A., per Just Jared Jr. However, neither Rodrigo nor Bassett has ever confirmed those dating rumors.