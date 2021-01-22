Who Has Olivia Rodrigo Dated? Her Rumored Exes Have 1 Big Thing In Common
Olivia Rodrigo's song "Drivers License" is my new favorite jam. Ever since I heard it, I've been wondering who she was talking about, and after dissecting the lyrics, it made me want to know more about Olivia Rodrigo's dating history. Though she doesn't often speak about her private life, she's reportedly been linked to two guys who both happen to be Disney Channel stars: her former Bizaardvark co-star Ethan Wacker and her current High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett. And interestingly enough, both guys have been rumored to be the subject of her debut single.
When asked by Billboard whether either of her exes was the inspiration behind her hit song, Rodrigo gave a cryptic response. "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she said. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."
As she continues to date other guys, I'm sure that her love life will inspire more bops in the future. But for now, let's take a look back at the guys she's reportedly dated before.
Ethan Wacker, 2018-2019
Dating rumors about Rodrigo and Wacker first began circulating in July 2018, but the Bizaardvark co-stars didn't confirm anything until January 2019, which is when Wacker posted a sweet Instagram in honor of his six-month anniversary with Rodrigo. "Happy 6 months! You are the greatest," he wrote in the since-deleted post. Aww!
A few days after that, the duo went on a trip to Hawaii together, and judging by the pics they shared on Instagram, it seemed like everything was going swimmingly. However, by the time August 2019 rolled around, it appeared as though the two had gone their separate ways, as Rodrigo deleted all of the IG pics she had with Wacker around that time, per J-14. But apparently, the two worked through their problems to become friends again, because Rodrigo congratulated Wacker on getting into Vanderbilt University for the fall of 2020. "Ahhhh I'm so proud! He's the best!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time.
As for "Drivers License," Wacker seemingly confirmed the song wasn't about him when he responded to a fan who asked him about it on TikTok. "Nope. I treated her well," he wrote in response. Well, it looks like that mystery is over.
Joshua Bassett, 2019-2020
Rodrigo and her HSMTMTS co-star Bassett first sparked dating rumors while playing on-again, off-again love interests Nini and Ricky, mostly due to their undeniable on-screen chemistry and flirty behavior during interviews. In March of 2020, Rodrigo even shared a love song on IG that she wrote about someone with a "brown-eyed grin and messy hair," which fans have speculated is about Bassett. But by May, fans reportedly noticed the two had stopped liking each other's IG posts, and in August, Rodrigo raised eyebrows when he was reportedly spotted grabbing lunch with Sabrina Carpenter in L.A., per Just Jared Jr. However, neither Rodrigo nor Bassett has ever confirmed those dating rumors.
Regardless of who the song is about, "Drivers License" broke Spotify's record for the most streamed song in one week, so whoever inspired the tune put a lot of money in Rodrigo's pockets.