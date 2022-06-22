Ooh, it looks like Olivia Rodrigo has a new man in her life. (And yes, this is the perfect excuse to say, “good 4 her.”) According to reports, Rodrigo and Zack Bia are dating — and they’ve actually been seeing each other since February.

"They've been dating since the Super Bowl,” a source told People about their romance in June. "They really like each other.” Cute! According to E!, the reported couple hit a few Super Bowl parties together back in February. “He invited her to Super Bowl parties that he was DJing that weekend and she went to support him. They hit it off and have been casually hanging out.” (OK, but can we talk about how perfect falling in love over seven-layer dip sounds?)

Though Rodrigo and Bia haven’t confirmed their romance yet, they were spotted out together in New York City in April. At the time, a source told E! that the duo was having “a lot of fun" together. “Zack [feels] that Olivia is really down to earth and he loves how low-key she is. It's a good balance between them.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Bia may not have quite as much name recognition as the Grammy-winner, but this isn’t the first time he’s been connected to a celebrity. In 2018, Madison Beer and Bia started dating, and they continued their on-off relationship for about a year before splitting in May 2019. When they were together, their ‘ship seemed pretty tumultuous. They were spotted having a huge fight outside of celeb-fave restaurant Nice Guy in Hollywood. (Plus, Beer had some 👀 subtweets about their romance, including one about not wanting to be “surrounded by a**holes.”)

Though Rodrigo and Bia haven’t officially confirmed anything, it certainly looks like they’re getting closer. I mean, you don’t “really like” just anyone! Here’s hoping things keep going well for this reported couple — and that Rodrigo gets some inspo for her next album from their maybe-romance.