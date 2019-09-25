You guys, ColourPop dropped new palettes and lippies all summer long, but for autumn, they're really upping the ante and bringing out something totally new. If you've heard the news, you're definitely wondering where to get the ColourPop Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer, the brand's first light-coverage base product. Their No Filter Foundation, Concealer, and Powder products all boast a flawless, full-coverage finish, so if you're looking for a slightly more ~natural~ vibe, Pretty Fresh is definitely the move.

As someone who has rocked heavy foundation and concealer for most of my life, I've recently found myself growing fonder of the whole "less is more" approach — which, TBH, is something I never thought would happen. But as I invest in my skincare and treat my complexion when I'm not wearing makeup, I find myself needing less actual makeup when it's time to get ready. It's an exciting cycle! And as a result, I'm on the hunt for the perfect tinted moisturizer to call my fave, which is why I have high hopes for ColourPop's new drop.

The Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer will come in 24 shades, and retail for $14 a tube:

Courtesy of ColourPop

I know we're especially fond of 40+ shade ranges at the moment, but unlike a full-coverage foundation, a tinted moisturizer is only meant to leave a sheer wash of color, so as long as the 24 shades span the proper range of skin tones and undertones, it can totally be enough. ColourPop's lineup consists of six shade categories: Deep Dark, Dark, Medium Dark, Medium, Light, and Fair.

They've already started posting swatches and models in veach shade on Instagram, and so far, it seems like they've done a fairly good job with the shades:

Courtesy of ColourPop

As for ingredients, the star of the show is hyaluronic acid, a major hydrator and moisturizer that can help skin look and feel plump and refreshed with consistent use. It's a popular skincare ingredient, and a great addition to face cosmetics as well. The formula also includes antioxidants and vitamin C to help skin glow, as well as coconut water to soften and hydrate, and is vegan, oil-free, and fragrance-free. The finish of the formula itself is feels lightweight and looks sheer, so while it will definitely give your complexion a more even tone, anyone looking to cover acne spots or dark marks will need to reach for a concealer.

The Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer will drop on September 26, and be available exclusively on the ColourPop website. Also dropping that day are 3 additional products to compliment the Tinted Moisturizer:

Courtesy of ColourPop

The Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Hydrating Primer, which will retail for $12, utilizes similar skincare ingredients to the Tinted Moisturizer itself, including HA and coconut water, to give skin a silky smooth base. To finish off your face, the Hyaluronic Hydration Setting Mist, also $12, helps skin look even more dewy and fresh.

Both come in creamsicle-colored bottles:

Courtesy of ColourPop

And last but not least, there's the Blending Sponge:

Courtesy of ColourPop

With all the products in their arsenal, it's hard to believe this is ColourPop's first sponge! This baby will retail for just $7, and can be used with the Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer or any other base products to achieve an airbrushed finish.

Ready for refresh your complexion for fall? Shop the entire Pretty Fresh line and load up on hyaluronic acid when the collectin drops September 26 on the ColourPop site.