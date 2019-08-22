If you're someone who's looking to acquire a palette for every mood, then ColourPop Cosmetics is truly the brand for you. This year in particular, the brand dropped a boatload of collections, the majority of which have featured gorgeous, super compact nine-pan palettes as the star of the show. Yet another of these collectible palettes is included in their latest summery drop, and if you're wondering where to get ColourPop's Peach Collection, I don't blame you — personally, these peachy pink vibes are right up my alley.

Like I said, it seems like we're getting a new collection every couple of weeks from ColourPop, but I have to give them credit; each time, there's something that catches my eye and makes me want to place an order! This time around, it's both the gorgeous peachy shadows and the warm blush shades, perfect for summer, but still wearable as I transition to my full-on fall glam. The best part of their collections, in my opinion, is how minimalist the packaging is. Don't get me wrong, I totally drool over a massive Jeffree Star coffin-shaped palette, but something about these easily stackable, storeable components allows me to justify buying a ton. What's one more in my drawer when they're so slim and compact?

This time around, I truly couldn't resist getting my hands on a peach (!) of this collection:

First to catch my eye? The eye products, pun absolutely intended:

The Baby Got Peach Shadow Palette ($12, colourpop.com) drew me in with its goregous shimmery peaches and matte orangey-reds, but it was "Hungry Ghost," a chunky duochrome opal glitter shade placed in the center of the top row, that convinced me to click Add To Cart. I own this shade as a single from a previous collection, and including it in a wearable palette as a little pop of fun was so inspired.

Props to you for this color story, ColourPop!

Check out "Hungry Ghost," shade number two, and the rest of the gorgeous swatches below:

The palette isn't the only eyeshadow option, though! There's also a U Wanna Peach Of Me Super Shock Eyeshadow Kit ($15, colourpop.com), and I love the subtle Britney Spears nod within the name. The kit includes "In Axis," a copper with pink and gold glitter, "6AM," a coral with gold shimmer, and "Golden Hour," a metallic yellow gold.

The little peaches on the lids are a nice touch:

If only one swatch catches your eye, you can also buy these babies separately:

Rounding out options for the eyes is the Nothing On BFF Mascara and Liquid Liner Kit ($15, colourpop.com), which contains a brown liner in "Grande" and a matching mascara in "Brownie Points":

Onto lips! ColourPop actually gave us a prep step this time around, and the Bellini BB Lip Balm and Scrub Kit ($12, colourpop.com) is a must going into fall. #DarkLipSZN is almost upon us, so a perfectly prepped pout is essential!

The sheer peach Lippie Scrub and Lippie Balm are both can't-live-without-em products in my book:

And overtop? Typically, I gravitate towards the brand's full coverage liquid lipsticks, but the Peach, Please! Lippie Tint Kit ($12, colourpop.com) might jusy change my mind, thanks to shiny, lightweight shades like "Rise N Shine" and "Gimme S'more."

These are perfect picks to throw on and go when you're too busy to spend time on a risky lipstick:

And while they start out somewhat sheer, the colors can definitely be built up!

Last but not least, I'm super into all three shades of the Pressed Powder Blush ($8, colourpop.com). I've never given the brand's blushes a true test, but all three tones look so delicious, and the peach-covered packaging is calling my name.

The three shades are sold separately, but I might splurge for them all:

There's "Frisky Business," "Fresh N' Peachy," and "Perk Up":

Ready to get peachy? You can shop the entire Peach Collection live right now on the ColourPop website.