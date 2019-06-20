As much as I love a neon here and a rainbow there, at the end of the day, I'm most often reaching for my collection of trusty neutral palettes, especially in the summer. What can I say, I'm all for hot pink and turquoise, but there's nothing like a shimmery gold shadow to really accentuate my tan! If you feel the same, you'll be delighted to see what's in the ColourPop California Love collection, as it's all warm-toned, beachy goodness. I'm talking bronzy shadows, coral lippies, and everything you need for a summer beat so good, even your East Coast friends will give you props.

Given that ColourPop is a California-based company, I find it super cute that they've decided to debut a collection in honor of their home state. It also makes me want to listen to Katy Perry's "California Girls" on repeat, TBH. (Should I have said "Going Back To Cali" by The Notorious B.I.G.? I feel like that was the cooler reference here, but I'm a closet Katy Perry stan at my core.) The collection itself isn't massive, with one palette, five lippies, and two new shades of mascara, but it's definitely enough to get excited about, and I'm loving the orange, palm tree-covered packaging, too.

Will this lineup give me the Resting Beach Face of my dreams? Let's hope so:

The collection is live on the ColourPop site right now, and the star of the show is undeniably the California Love Palette ($18, colourpop.com), which boasts 12 neutral, nudey eyeshadow shades, from matte brown to shimmering gold. This really is the ultimate everyday eye palette, with a few super-shimmery and deep-dark shades to help amp up your look for a night out.

My top shades have to be "Diego," a dreamy shimmery bronze, and "Sequoia," an orangey matte brown I want in my crease right this second:

Courtesy of ColourPop

Next up in the collection are five new shades of Ultra Blotted Lips ($7, colourpop.com), and I love that ColourPop went with this formula for their Cali-inspired collection. Unlike regular liquid lipsticks, which are meant to be applied on full-force for a super matte, heavy finish, the Ultra Blotted Lips are meant to be dotted on and blended out for a blot-like, stained finish that's a little more ~natural~, which perfectly fits Cali's low-maintenance vibes.

The new shades are peachy nude "Scenic Route," pinky red "Swing Away," coral "Ojai There," plum berry "Double Double," and brick rose "Cypress Chill":

Courtesy of ColourPop

Last but not least, the collection rounds out with two new BFF Mascaras ($8, colourpop.com), in self-explanatory shades "Lovers’ Coral" and "Brownie Points." A brown mascara is a must for a no-makeup makeup everyday look, and while I've never tried a coral mascara, it seems like the perfect pick to really amp up a simple look.

Imagine bronzy skin, a neutral eye, faux freckles (Or real, if you've got 'em!), and just a swipe of coral mascara on the lower lashes. I'm so into it:

Courtesy of ColourPop

If you're feeling the (Cali) love and want to shop this collection for yourself, head over to the ColourPop site now and treat yourself to a little West Coast glamour.