California is one of the most popular travel destinations in the U.S., and it's easy to see why. On one hand, The Golden State has nearly perfect weather year-round. On the other hand, you'll never run out of things to do. You can lounge on a number of beautiful beaches, spend the night under the desert sky, hike some of the nation's most gorgeous national parks, go skiing in the mountains, eat incredible tacos, and enjoy unparalleled nightlife. Need I say more? If you're not convinced, I've rounded up the best things to do in California before you hit 30, and trust me, you're gonna want to try them all.

California is a destination that can be enjoyed at any age, but traveling to this sunny state can be a particularly special experience when you're in your 20s. After all, your 20s are all about exploration and trying new things, so why not visit a state with so many opportunities for fun? The nature is incredible, the history is extensive, and the shopping is endless. Whether you decide to road-trip along the coast or fly from city to city, it won't be long before you understand where all of the California hype is coming from. If you don't have a California bucket list yet, you'll want to create one ASAP.

1 Hike Runyon Canyon In Los Angeles Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thanks to celebrities like Justin Bieber, you've probably seen this popular Los Angeles hiking trail on your Instagram feed once or twice. Runyon Canyon is a scenic hike that's guaranteed to offer some truly epic views of the City of Angels. If you love nature, this destination is an absolute must while you're in California.

2 Drive The Pacific Coast Highway Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Pacific Coast Highway is the ultimate route for a California road trip. You'll start in northern California and drive along the coast down to San Diego, which means you'll see some of the state's most beautiful landscapes along the way. This is seriously the road trip of your dreams, girl.

3 Snorkel Catalina Island Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Catalina Island is located right off the coast of Long Beach, California. After an hour-long ferry-ride on the Catalina Express, you'll arrive at this small, yet stunning island. If you're feeling really adventurous, you might consider snorkeling around the island for an up-close look at the incredible marine life.

4 Explore Nature At Joshua Tree California isn't just known for its beautiful beaches. Head to Joshua Tree National Park for a desert experience that is seriously out of this world. Plan a camping trip under the stars to fully connect with the gorgeous scenery that surrounds you.

5 Visit Salvation Mountain You've probably seen this colorful mountain somewhere on your Instagram feed. Salvation Mountain is painted hill that will be unlike anything you've ever seen before. Bonus points that it's totally IG-worthy!

6 Taste All The Wine In Napa Valley Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Napa Valley is the perfect California destination for wine lovers. With over 400 wineries, you're sure to have a blast sipping the good stuff in these stunning vineyards.

7 Go Hiking At Yosemite Tony Duffy/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images If you're always down for adventure, Yosemite National Park has so much to offer you. With hiking, camping, kayaking, swimming, and skiing, you'll never get bored.

8 See The Golden Gate Bridge At Sunset Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images You can't leave San Francisco without visiting the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Head down to the beach just before the sunset for incredible views of the bridge from below. Don't forget to take a picture for the 'gram!

9 Hit Up Venice Beach John Moore/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Venice Beach is one of the most famous beaches in all of California, known by many for its eclectic, hippie vibes. As you wander down the boardwalk, you'll witness skateboarders, street performers, bodybuilding competitions, quirky cafes, bike riders, and beautiful homes — oh yeah, and that gorgeous view of the shore, of course.

10 Visit The Rose Bowl Flea Market Held on the second Sunday of every month, the Rose Bowl Flea Market is known as the "world's most unusual flea market." You'll have the chance to browse endless rows of thrift clothes and antiques, so be prepared to shop until you drop!

11 Eat A Big, Juicy Burger At In-N-Out Mel Bouzad/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Honestly, this should be your first stop after you land at LAX. All burgers at In-N-Out are prepared the old-fashioned way, so it's not your typical fast food restaurant. Stop by to see if it compares to your favorite burger joint back home.

12 Frolic Through Disneyland Relive your childhood in the "happiest place on Earth." Seriously, you can't leave California without visiting Disneyland. You'll have such a blast riding rollercoasters all day long, and spotting all your favorite Disney characters as you stroll through this world-famous theme park.