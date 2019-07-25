Last time singer Becky G collaborated with ColourPop, I blasted her 2014 hit single "Shower" — which, BTW, is still so freaking good — as I swatched and applied all the pretty, Becky-inspired shades. Fast-forward to today, and the dream team have announced yet another collab, and this time, that's all about celebration. Wondering where to get the ColourPop x Becky G Viva Collection? Get ready for bold, colorful eyeshadows and your new go-to nude lippies, because this drop has plenty of both.

Before ColourPop even announced the collaboration's second round, Becky G's followers were given a hint, when she hashtagged "#BeckyGxColourpop" at the end of an Instagram caption. "Growing up I always ​heard 'Viva Mexico!' 🇲🇽​​ I agree, and I add:​​ 'Viva el Amor' 'Viva La Vida' 'Viva Las Mujeres'," Becky's post reads. "Viva" most directly translates to the celebratory "long live" — so in her post, Becky is celebrating the things she loves most. Long live Mexico, love, life, and women. Now that's a mindset I'm all about! Plus, Becky's glam looks incredible in the photo accompanying the caption, so even before I saw the actual products, I knew they'd be worth celebrating, too.

Is this not the most slammin' summer look? Is "slammin'" a cool adjective, or did I make that up?

Today, ColourPop have announced the Viva Collection, and I'm definitely ready to celebrate. Alexa, play "Shower" by Becky G!

Courtesy of ColourPop

Overall, this collection inspired by Becky G's Latinx heritage is fairly small, but it's got everything you need for a hot summer look. With four bold, pigmented shadows and three different nude lippie options, there's a little something for everyone, no matter what you're celebrating.

First up, let's talk about the Viva Super Shock Shadow Foursome, which will retail for $20:

Courtesy of ColourPop

Cute, cute, and cute. This is the first summer during which I've found myself reaching for single shadows more than palettes, as the color splash trend has been the most-worn eye makeup look of Instagram gurus, celebs, and pretty much everyone else.

All four brand-new shades feature Spanish names and vibrant, shimmery pigments:

Courtesy of ColourPop

"Oro" is a gold with gold flecks, "Verano" is a red orange with a gold sheen, "Cielo" is a turquoise with pink and gold flecks, and "Rosa" is a magenta with blue glitter flecks. It's a good thing they come in a set, because I couldn't possibly pick a fave.

Rounding out the collection is the Viva Lip Gloss bundle, which will retail for $18:

Courtesy of ColourPop

These look delicious, if that makes sense. They're giving me major Mexican hot chocolate vibes, in the very best way:

Courtesy of ColourPop

The deepest shade is "Ale," a warm chestnut brown, followed by peachy nude "B," which no doubt stands for Becky. Last up is "Steph," named after Becky's sister, a clear gloss with silvery shimmer, which you could totally use in conjunction with the other two to add some bonus sparkle.

Real talk, I love that this collection is so small — a curated drop is aways preferred, as I'm into quality, not quantity! All four Super Shock Shadow shades look stunning, and I'm itching to try out a Becky G-approved nude lip. To shop the full Viva collection, head over to the ColourPop site, where the drop will be exclusively sold starting July 26.