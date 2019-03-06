Though Naomi and Jordan were certain Becky and Sebastian would hit it off, Becky said she was pretty hesitant. In her interview with Mega 96.3, "I was like, 'Nah, I don't want to be with anybody. I've been there, done that [with] the relationship thing. I'm focused right now. I'm good. I'm good.' She's like, 'It's fine, it's fine, I already know who you're going to marry. It's fine, it's fine.'" When Naomi and Jordan were talking about Sebastian in front of Becky, she asked, "Who's this Sebby guy?" Then Naomi showed her a video of Sebastian, and Becky said she tried to downplay her reaction to his attractiveness, but just couldn't. "It kind of all led to that," she said. "He came out of nowhere. He came out of nowhere."

About six months later, Becky posted a picture of Sebastian on her Instagram and in the caption wrote about the incredibly sweet talk they had on their first date. "I remember specifically stuffing my face with sushi and talking about our dreams, goals and visions for where we see ourselves... everything we talked about on that date we are now doing or working towards," she wrote. "Crazy how fast time has flown by. I adore that you are a man of your word. That you are a man with ambition. You're inspiring to so many, especially me. I'm proud of you." If that doesn't make you cry, IDK what will.