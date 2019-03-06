Becky G & Sebastian Lletget's Relationship Timeline Makes It Clear Their Love Is Here To Stay
Every time Becky G posts a picture of herself with her boyfriend, LA Galaxy player Sebastian Lletget, a baby angel is born. OK, I'm exaggerating, but you guys... this is one beautiful couple that I just cannot get over. They started dating in 2016 and have been broadcasting their love on their respective social media platforms ever since. (Thank you, Insta gods.) From the deep conversations they had on their very first date, to establishing that they're ~the one~ for each other, Becky G and Sebastian Lletget's relationship timeline will make them your new favorite celebrity couple, guaranteed.
Becky and Sebastian were introduced to each other by Becky's Power Rangers co-star Naomi Scott and her husband Jordan Spence. "[Our introduction] kind of came about while we were filming the movie," Becky said in an interview with Mega 96.3. "Her husband — she's 23, they've been married for a couple years now — and [him] played soccer together, him and Sebastian. So Nae met me and was like, 'Girl, you're awesome! You deserve to be with a man!'" And that was the beginning of a beautiful relationship. Since then, Becky and Sebastian have come a long, love-filled way. But don't just take my word for it. See for yourself.
June 2016
Though Naomi and Jordan were certain Becky and Sebastian would hit it off, Becky said she was pretty hesitant. In her interview with Mega 96.3, "I was like, 'Nah, I don't want to be with anybody. I've been there, done that [with] the relationship thing. I'm focused right now. I'm good. I'm good.' She's like, 'It's fine, it's fine, I already know who you're going to marry. It's fine, it's fine.'" When Naomi and Jordan were talking about Sebastian in front of Becky, she asked, "Who's this Sebby guy?" Then Naomi showed her a video of Sebastian, and Becky said she tried to downplay her reaction to his attractiveness, but just couldn't. "It kind of all led to that," she said. "He came out of nowhere. He came out of nowhere."
About six months later, Becky posted a picture of Sebastian on her Instagram and in the caption wrote about the incredibly sweet talk they had on their first date. "I remember specifically stuffing my face with sushi and talking about our dreams, goals and visions for where we see ourselves... everything we talked about on that date we are now doing or working towards," she wrote. "Crazy how fast time has flown by. I adore that you are a man of your word. That you are a man with ambition. You're inspiring to so many, especially me. I'm proud of you." If that doesn't make you cry, IDK what will.
October 2016
Becky and Sebastian made their red carpet debut in October 2016 at the Latin American Music Awards, where Becky performed and won Favorite Female Artist in Pop/Rock. That was just the beginning of their support for each other. Since then, Becky has watched Sebastian's soccer games, he's accompanied her to multiple award shows, and they're constantly supporting each other's careers on Instagram. See here, here, and OMG, here, too.
April 2017
Their constant support of each other doesn't end there. When Sebastian underwent surgery in 2017, Becky was right by his side. He posted the picture above to give her a shoutout for being by his side. He captioned it, "Surgery was a success! The healing process begins. I don't know how to even begin to describe the gratitude I have towards this angel right here. Going to be a long journey, but having you next to me has made it so much easier🙏🏼" Ugh, I literally cannot deal.
June 2017
A year after they met and went on their first date, Becky and Sebastian celebrated their first anniversary, and we got a front-row seat to their incredibly sweet social media posts. If you had any doubt that these two were the real deal, these posts will have you thinking otherwise. Becky wrote, "You've had my heart since day 1. I've been falling more and more in love with you ever since. Happy anniversary my love. Blessed to have you in my life."
And Sebastian's message is even more tear-jerking. He basically wrote a love letter to his amor on Instagram. "I'm convinced we were meant for this," his caption read. "The last 12 months we spent together, have been one of the best times of my life. I'm in love with you. I will not stop loving you. Happy 1 year amor."
December 2017
In December, Becky opened up about her relationship with Sebastian to Entertainment Tonight. She talked about how she thinks he really is the one, how it feels like they're soulmates, and above all else, how they have something special.
"Relationships do take effort," she told the publication. "He's an athlete. I'm traveling and touring all the time. We're both super busy, but when you don't even have to think twice, you don't have to doubt your relationship with someone and you can just be who you are and be inspired by that person to be better. That is something really beautiful, and I have never really experienced that before," she explained.
And she didn't stop there (though, she definitely should've because now my mascara is running). Sebastian isn't just her boyfriend. He's her best friend, her family, her love, and her homie, all in one, she said. "You don't have to think about it, it doesn't take much effort, you know what I mean? It's just that support, and it feels really beautiful."
December 2018
One of the things Becky mentions in multiple interviews is that Sebastian really is her partner in life, and never tries to hold her back. When E! News asked her how he feels about her "sexy music videos," Becky had the sweetest response. "He's never looked at me like, 'Oh, babe! Oh, no, I'm jealous! You can't do that!' He's more like, 'You go girl! You better work it!' Because I think he knows that it means something to me, it really does mean something to me."
A couple this beautiful, this supportive, and this successful just belongs on the cover of a magazine. There's nothing nicer than seeing two people just so excited to be together and go to bat for each other. If Becky and Sebastian continue on this track, I think it's safe to say we'll be seeing a lot more of them in years to come. Yay love!