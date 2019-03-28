Believe me when I say I've always been a minimalist, monochrome, all-black-everything type of girl, but there's something about spring that suddenly makes me crave a pop of color here and there. Just like that, my neutral cravings shift, and the brighter and bolder a splash of color I can incorporate, the better — especially when it comes to my makeup, and I'm not the only one. Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and models on runways everywhere have been embrazing the color splash makeup trend for spring 2019, so grab your favorite vibrant shadow and post a selfie sporting the look ASAP.

When major fashion houses and brands across the world debuted their Spring/Summer 2019 collections last fall, I noticed quite a few chose to accent their models' looks with makeup as equally playful and impactful as the pieces being showcased. The colors spanned the rainbow, and some were matte whilst others sparkled, but the look was consistent nonetheless: one bold, bright shade, splashed across the lid. No cut crease, no winged liner. Just color.

Models at the Byblos show were the first I saw rocking the color splash trend in full swing:

SGPITALIA/Shutterstock

And I couldn't swoon any harder for this very-on-trend hot pink moment from the Rodarte show:

WWD/Shutterstock

And though I could go on and on with gorg examples, I'll let this brilliant blue look from the Marques Almeida show say it all:

Shutterstock

Other shows that had models rocking similar color splash eye looks included Erdem, Peter Pilotto, Alice + Olivia, and Lutz Huelle, just off the top of my head. A trend was on the rise — but not everything from the runway catches on. I liked the idea of these super-bold, one-color looks, but I couldn't really picture anyone wearing them IRL.

Then, makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted this shot of Selena Gomez, and a lime green lid suddenly became appealing:

And then, as if icing on the color splash cake, Kourtney Kardashian debuted orange-splashed eyes created by makeup artist Wendy Miyake on the cover of Vogue Mexico:

No one asked, but I also gave the look a spin with an icy blue, and personally, I think it looked nice:

Numerous runway shows, two major celebrities, and a selfie in the NYC subway are enough to solidify a trend as "happening," people, and suddenly, a one-shadow look has never sounded so good. "Instagram makeup has been focused pretty heavily on winged eyeliner and cat eyes for a while now, but they aren't the only beautiful makeup styles, and they aren't the easiest for some eye shapes," says makeup artist Andrew Sotomayor. "I personally love to use pops of color and blended-out shadows, rather than cut creases that totally alter the shape of your eyes, or extended liners that sometimes crease or don't go on straight with deeper set or hooded lids," he adds, insisting, "A blended shadow looks beautiful on everyone." Plus, getting the look couldn't be easier — all you need is one bright shadow, matte or shimmer, depending on your preference.

To recreate Kourtney's bold orange moment, try the Pat McGrath Labs EYEdols Eye Shadow in "Corrupt Copper" ($25, patmcgrathlabs.com), which backs a bolder punch than you might expect:

If you want a lime green like Selena, the Kat Von D Beauty Metal Crush Eyeshadow in "Electric Warrior" ($13, originally $21, sephora.com) has a similar hue and metallic sheen:

Maybe you liked my icy aqua moment, too? Thank you, and feel free to use the Urban Decay Eyeshadow in "Narcotic" ($20, urbandecay.com) for a similar vibe:

You've seen it all over, but you heard it hear, first: Color splash eyeshadow is here to stay for spring and summer 2019. Now, excuse me while I go dig up some refillable palettes for all the single shadows I'm about to buy and depot. Wish me luck.