The Pink Eyeshadow Trend Is Taking Over Instagram & It's Easier To Pull Off Than You Think

Whereas my Instagram feed was once filled with sharp winged liner and brushed-up brows, it seems there's a new beauty trend in town taking over. Gone are the days of neutral, natural eyes, and in their place is the pink eyeshadow trend, worn by every makeup artist, influencer, and celebrity you can think to name. If you'd asked my opinion just a few months ago, I might've said the thought of "pink eye" didn't appeal to me as particularly glamorous, but these looks have proven me wrong — when applied properly, a good pink eye shadow look won't make you look sick, it'll make you look sickening. There's a big, trendy difference, and I'm here to break it down.

Giving credit where credit is due, the first barrage of pink eye looks on my feed came from talented makeup artists. The thing was, I didn't see the look becoming a viable trend because these artists were glamming gorgeous models; it didn't seem wearable or easy to replicate, so even though I loved the intensity, I instantly assumed the trend wasn't for me. Still, I couldn't help but bookmark my favorite pinky looks, many of which were created by makeup artists Nam Vo and Katie Jane Hughes. Both women are known for creating looks that revolve around glowy skin, and the bold pops of pink really jumped out at me from their Instagram feeds.

Here's one of Vo's dreamiest pink eye looks:

I love the way she color-blocked the hot pink and hot orange here:

Meanwhile, Hughes tended to opt for paler pinks applied on herself, sometimes going glossy...

...And other times pairing matte pink eyes with a bold, blurred lip:

Gorgeous looks, but not yet a trend taken off. It wasn't until I noticed a few influencers taking the look for a spin that I started to picture myself giving it a try. Youtuber James Charles debuted an intense bubblegum-inspired pink look to promote his palette collaboration with Morphe, and bloggers like Song Of Style's Aimee Song and Life With Me's Marianna Hewitt, who is also the co-founder of skincare brand Summer Fridays, started rocking pink looks, too.

This eye look is definitely not beginner-friendly:

However, Song and Hewitt's looks are definitely more blended-out and wearable:

I knew the look had officially become a full-blown trend when Kylie Cosmetics launched a pink-toned palette as part of the Valentine's Day Collection, and promoted it with a variety of pink looks. The brand's Valentine Palette, which launches February 1, is used to create the perfect Instagram-worthy eye looks.

I loved this icy baby pink glow:

And this sparkly warm pink was beautiful, too:

So, how to rock this trend on your own? It all starts with selecting your approach. Ask yourself the following: Light pink or hot pink? Matte or shimmer? One bold hue or a few blended shades? If you happened to choose either light pink or hot pink and went with shimmer and multiple shades, then the Kaja Beauty Beauty Bento Bouncy Shimmer Eyeshadow Trios ($21 each, sephora.com) have you covered. The shades in "Rose Water" are soft, frosty baby pinks in a light-to-dark ombre, and those in ""Sparkling Rose" are the same, but in a more intense, fuchsia color palette.

If you're looking for a palette to try a few different pink looks out with, you're in luck, as quite a few rosy-toned goodies launched last year. Huda Beauty's The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette ($65, sephora.com) is a good pick for anyone wanting to create some super wearable pinky nude looks, and there are some chunky glitters in there, too, for days when you want to spice it up. Even simpler and equally stunning, the Kat Von D Lolita Eyeshadow Palette ($39, sephora.com) has eight shades that span from baby pink to deep plum, and you could buff and blend them to your heart's content as you create an all-matte pink eye.

Want something bolder? Go for the Pat Mcgrath Labs MTHRSHP Subversive La Vi En Rose Palette ($55, sephora.com), which has a pigmented hot pink shade that would look lovely coated all over the lid.

You could even pop it in the inner corner and channel this Kylie Jenner look:

When all is said and done, the key to really nailing this eye look is to play around and figure out which shades of pink suit you best, and how intense of a pop you can handle. If you're ready to jump head-first into a bold fuchsia smoky eye, more power to you, but if you're more keen to start off with a pale shimmery pink, that's equally adorable, and I'll absolutely throw your selfie a like. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's safe to say this trend isn't going away anytime soon, and the more I see pink eye makeup on my feed, the more I'm feeling the love.