If you're not one to typically take a risk with your eye makeup and tend to stick to more natural looks, it might be time to shake things up a bit. Embrace color, embrace shine, and embrace playful makeup designs because 2019 eyeshadow trends are all about the bold and decidedly unnatural. Next year's forecast is looking incredibly bright (at least, as far as beauty is concerned), so go ahead and buy that pink eyeshadow or glittery liner you've been eyeing for way too long.

The spring 2019 runways were bursting with wondrous makeup ideas and provided ample inspiration for how to get creative with your own look. Lips, cheeks, hair, and of course eyes took on new head-turning qualities thanks to imaginative beauty feats and, excitingly, you can nail a lot of them at home. Where to start? Eyeshadow. It's the easiest way to infuse your look with some serious wow factor and next year's trends are as playful as they are cool. Check out the top five eyeshadow trends below—I think you'll agree.

True Colors

This trend is hands down the easiest one to imitate at home, seeing as all it entails is choosing a highly saturated hue and applying it all over you lid until you've created a solid shade across your lid. Blues, pinks, yellows, and greens were the colors of choice on spring runways, including those of Rodarte, Alice + Olivia, Peter Pilotto, Byblos, Marques Almeida, and more, but any color will do. Don't be afraid to play with drawing the color around the outer corners of your eyes or applying it in defined, blocky shapes. All that matters is that it's there in its most daring form.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Go For Gold

Forget about silver. Bronze? No way. Gold is the metallic that will shine brightest next year, if the beauty looks at Kim Shui, Adeam, Temperley London, and Halpern are to be any indication. The color was swept over lids in both subtly shimmery and full-on glittery form, so go for as much or as little gold as you want.

Leon Neal/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Draw The Lines

Colorful eyeliner is nothing new but it made a huge resurgence for 2019 on the runways of Gabriela Hearst, Cividini, Chalayan, The Blonds, and more. Sometimes it was thin and sometimes it was so thick it bordered on eyeshadow, hence its inclusion in this list. Draw it on in cat eye form or apply it in a thick line directly over your pupil for a more modern effect.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Glitterbug

Shimmery lids to the point of them being blinding are going to make next year's makeup looks, both for festivals and not, a whole lot of fun. My preferred dazzling style involves patting glitter atop of your otherwise naked lids, sweeping on a sheer lipgloss, and doing nothing else. Look to Simone Rocha, Kate Spade, and Tadashi Shoji for ultimate inspiration.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Strokes Of Genius

Get ready to get crafty and creative because eyeshadow looks consisting of random streaks of color just might be in your very near future. House of Holland, Emporio Armani, and Dior all dreamed up their own versions of the artistic trend, sending models down their runways that looked like true masterpieces.

Which trend are you eyeing?