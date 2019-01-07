I know award shows are more about the content celebs are making than the looks they're serving, but the only thing more eye-catching than the level of talent on last night's Golden Globes carpet was the makeup. The bold eyeshadow trend at the 2019 Golden Globes basically stole the show, and pretty much all of my faves (and a lot of yours, too, I'm willing to bet) went all out with their makeup, whether they rocked vibrant hues, smoky depth, or full-on monochromatic realness. Basically, I ended up saving a ton of new looks to my "Try This Immediately" collection on Instagram, and I'm gathering them all up here to share in case anyone else could use a little inspo. To all the neutral eyeshadow palettes I've loved before: No offense, but I'm moving on to bolder and better things in 2019.

In my eyes (and because of hers), the number one bold eyeshadow beauty look of the night went to Camilla Belle. She really did the most, and delivered some mermaid-meets-Green-Goblin realness, if I do say so myself. Makeup genius Hung Vanngo was the artist behind the emerald look, and he used Chanel Beauty to create a bright eye that felt fun and glam, but not too costume-y. Key products Vanngo used included the Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner ($33, chanel.com) in shades “938 Mare-Chiaro” and “88 Noir Intense," as well as the Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow ($61, chanel.com) in “306 Spendeur et Audace.” So, so good.

I didn't rank every single look I loved, but after acknowleding Belle's green eye as my favorite, I feel it's important to also state my second runner up, which is Lili Reinhart rocking the rusty red eye of my Hot Topic-obsessed high school daydreams. I definitely thought I was serving looks like this back in the day, except I probably gave off more of a "might have pink eye" vibe than a "red carpet celeb" feel. Makeup artist Adam Breuchaud did Reinhart's makeup using Pat McGrath Labs, and achieved this incredible red eye using the brand's Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette ($125, sephora.com). Breuchaud made the most of shade "Blitz Flame," described by the brand as a "molten metallic crimson," to really amp up the fiery feel for Reinhart's eyes. Mission accomplished, because this look was red hot.

Let's not forget about Emily Blunt, who paired her chic crocheted dress with a modern metallic eye! Big mood. Her glowy skin and silvery eyes were courtesy of Dior, with the Diorshow Mono Eye Shadow ($30, dior.com) in "Minimalism" setting the groundwork, and a dusting of the silvery highlighting shade from the Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette ($49, dior.com) in "002 Cool Neutrals" to complete the starry-eyed glam.

Rather than use color to make her eyes pop, Thandie Newton chose to make her statement with the ultimate dark-brown, almost-black smoky eye. Ladies and gentlemen, get your blending brushes ready, because this blown-out perfection is no easy feat. Makeup artist Georgie Eisdell did Newton's makeup, and relied heavily on the Chantecaille Mermaid Eye Color ($34, chantecaille.com) in "Hematite," as well as the two of the Chantecaille Lasting Eye Shades ($26 each, chantecaille.com) in "Smoky Topaz" and "Celestite."

Back to brights, my girl Yvette Nicole Brown really did the damn thing when it came to color-blocking, right? Even behind those bombshell lashes, her coral lids peeked through, and a hint of electric violet liner accented her lower lash line flawlessly. I love that this look is both bold and wearable, and I intend to recreate it as soon as possible. TBH, I'm not entirely sure who did her beat for the Globes, but to get a similar look, I'd turn to on the Sephora Collection Colorful Eyeshadow ($8, sephora.com) in shade "Morning Sunrise" for bright, matte lids, and apply the Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil ($21, urbandecay.com) in "Psychedelic Sister" to the lower lashline for a similar purple pop.

I know many spent the night raving about Lady Gaga's periwinkle gown and powder blue hair, but let's not just breeze over the fact that her eyeshadow was on point, too. Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artistry Ambassador Sarah Tanno created the intense eye look, and used the brand's Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette ($49, marcjacobsbeauty.com) in "Frivoluxe" to build up a smoky base. For the sparkly lids, Tanno used the See-Quins Glam Glitter Eyeshadow ($28, marcjacobs.com) in icy opal shade “Flashlight” for that extra-special shimmer.

Honorable mention must be awarded to Lupita N'yongo, since while she did rock a bold eye look, it wasn't a bold eyeshadow look, and it's therefore different. Still, it was vivid and gorgeous nonetheless, so I just had to share. Makeup Artist Nick Barose used Lancôme products on the star, and for a brilliant blue pop, applied the Drama Liqui-Pencil ($23, lancome-usa.com) in "Cote d Azur" on her waterline. To emphasize that shade, he finished off her look with bright false lashes — the Lashify Prismatic Colors "C" Gossamer Lash ($25, lashify.com) in "Royal Kim Blue," to be exact.

If these looks don't have you tempted to throw away every nude and neutral shade in your eyeshadow collection, I seriously can't relate. No-makeup makeup is, apparently, so 2018, because according to these celebs and their red carpet looks, 2019 lids are will be bolder and brighter than ever before.