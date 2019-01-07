Awards Season is gearing up yet again, people, and if I'm honest, Lady Gaga’s 2019 Golden Globes look is pretty much the only outfit I'm concerned about. Before I saw it, I knew it would be stunning, but I had no idea exactly how she would look: would she go sexy or sweet? Wild or tame? The whole ensemble was an enigma to me (See what I did there?), and now that it's been revealed, it only solidifies Mother Monster as the Mother of Style, too.

Keep in mind, Gaga has graced more than a few red carpets already this year, whilst promoting the remake of A Star Is Born she acts in alongside Bradley Cooper, who also directed the film. Her looks during the movie's press tour were constantly breathtaking, and really showed Gaga explore a softer, feminine side we don't always see when she's kicking ass and taking names in one-piece leotards and elaborate costumes. Personally, I think she rocks everything she puts on, but I was especially excited to see her take the dramatic-yet-elegant route at the Golden Globes.

Can we talk about this powder blue daydream? The sleeves, the train, the sheer magic of it all!

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When she hit the carpet, Gaga was wearing a breathtaking periwinkle gown by Valentino Couture complete with dreamy, billowy sleeves. She accessorized with the most blinding of diamond necklaces and earrings by Tiffany & Co, and silver platform heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. Her hair was worn in a chic topknot that was dyed a matching shade of powder blue. Everyone who has ever made jokes about old grannies with blue hair is shaking right now, let me tell you.

Her makeup, done by Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Artistry Ambassador Sarah Tanno, featured a bold brow, nude lip, and a smoky blue eye:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The best part of this beautiful outfit, you ask? As one Twitter user pointed out, Gaga's look is totally channeling a similar gown Judy Garland wore when she played the same role as Gaga in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born. Garland rocked a similar shade of periwinkle and a different sort of statement sleeve with gloves, and I'm not gonna lie, I got chills when I saw photos of their gowns side by side.

How incredible is this? What did we do to deserve this homage?

Seriously, I don't know how Gaga found the time to put together such an incredible look. She just began her residency at the Park Theater in Las Vegas, and it's clear she really put her heart and soul into the show, entitled "Enigma." During the show, her look is definitely a bit more bold than that of low-key character Ally she played in A Star Is Born. Although, (spoiler alert) there is a point in the film where Ally gets a pop star rebrand, and I almost wonder if Gaga's Enigma looks were born from similar visions.

Either way, I am so, so here for this blue-to-teal ombre wig:

But again, I cannot stan enough Gaga's press tour and film premiere lewks, especially this show-stopping pink Valentino dream:

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, it's nice to know there will always be a little edge to her style, no matter how gorgeous a gown she rocks:

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This periwinkle ballgown is really the only outfit I've seen her in in 2019, so it's pretty easy to call her Golden Globes look my favorite of the year so far. As the year continues and she keeps on slaying at more events, though, my opinion might change, but for now I'm totally content raving about this look with anyone and everyone who will let me.