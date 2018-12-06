Get ready for a lot of "Shallow" singalongs. As expected, A Star Is Born scooped up several Golden Globe nods on Dec. 6, and I might have to plan a rewatch ASAP to celebrate. How many Golden Globe nominations did A Star Is Born get? The musical epic came away with recognition in five different categories.

Ahead of the Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 6, A Star Is Born snagged one of the night's biggest nominations when it earned a spot in the Best Motion Picture - Drama category. As opposed to other award shows celebrating movies, the Golden Globes are like that friendly kid in high school who wanted to include as many people as possible. Because the ceremony splits movie and TV categories based on genre, there is more room for underrated favorites to sneak in, but no one is exactly surprised by A Star Is Born's presence on this list.

In addition to its Best Motion Picture nod, Bradley Cooper found himself in both the Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama categories. His titular star, Lady Gaga, was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. As anyone with a working set of ears could tell you, the movie's song "Shallow" was also catchy enough to earn a nomination for Best Original Song – Motion Picture, which means more recognition for Gaga as one of the minds behinds its music and lyrics.

Even as the latest of many remakes of the original A Star Is Born story, Cooper's directorial debut has quickly become a cultural phenomenon. Gaga's powerful vocals during the chorus of "Shallow" captured audiences' attention when they were first featured in the film's trailer and have since spawned countless memes. While the movie's soundtrack and love story have won a place in moviegoers' hearts, fans were particularly excited about Mother Monster's double dose of nominations on Dec. 6. When the announcement broke, Gaga's followers erupted on Twitter in celebration.

The singer was previously nominated in 2012's Best Original Song - Motion Picture category, but she won her first Golden Globe in 2016 for her performance in American Horror Story: Hotel. You may not remember her acceptance speech, but you probably do recall Leonardo DiCaprio's reaction to her win. Now, with the chance to win in both an acting and song category this year, Gaga clearly has a prosperous awards season ahead of her. Is it too soon to start making Oscar predictions?

Of course, now that she's a fancy movie actress, we probably shouldn't expect Gaga to wear an outlandish outfit on the Golden Globes red carpet. It looks like meat dresses and arriving in an egg are a thing of the past, as the performer fully embraces Hollywood and a more classic style. Thinking back to "Shallow," I can't say I'm complaining about the change.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards air on Sunday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.