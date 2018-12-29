All hail queen Gaga. The 32-year-old singer and performer blew audiences away on the opening night of her Enigma Las Vegas residency, debuting new performances and stunning fans with 21 singles that spanned her entire discography. Needless to say, Gaga absolutely killed it. To close out her first night of the Vegas residency, the singer performed her first-ever live rendition of the hit song "Shallow" from the 2018 A Star Is Born. This video of Lady Gaga's "Shallow" performance at her Vegas Residency, Enigma, is so powerful and emotional. You'll definitely want to put aside a couple minutes of your day to watch it interruption free.

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, known to the world as Lady Gaga for the past decade, opened up her Vegas residency at the Park MGM resort’s Park Theater on Friday, Dec. 28 for a crowd of 5,200 people. Per Billboard, the crowd included famous names like Katy Perry, Dave Grohl, Regina King, Jeremy Renner, Orlando Bloom, and Adam Lambert among thousands of her "monsters" who cheered non-stop for the entire set.

At the end of her 90-minute set, Gaga came onto stage waving emotionally to her fans. As she walked up to the piano she spoke to the audience a bit, as she said, "I love you so much. I've known some of you for so long... for a really long time, I felt so misunderstood about the way I dressed, the way I talked, my attitude. They thought it was shallow. I’m so proud to be this far."

Her heartfelt speech led into a live performance of "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, and, well, words aren't really enough to describe how powerful it was. You'll just have to watch the video posted to YouTube by Joel Angel on Friday, Dec. 28 for yourself:

joel angel on YouTube

About a third of the way through her performance of the hit song, Gaga stops playing. In the vid, you can see her start to cry as her fans cheer her on. After a few moments, she picks the performance back up, just as strong as it was before she paused. Finally, she finished off on an incredibly passionate note. The performance seemed to mirror the rest of her opening night show — stunning, powerful, and deeply meaningful to Gaga and everyone else in the venue that night. A Star is Born was definitely the movie on everyone's mind in 2018, and it was the perfect way for Gaga to close out the opening night of her show.

There are 23 performances of Enigma in total and the setlist includes throwbacks like "Just Dance," "Poker Face," "Bad Romance," and "Born This Way," covers like "I'm Afraid of Americans," and lesser-known favorites like "Aura." According to People, Gaga will also perform nine additional shows called Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano. During those nine performances, she'll perform stripped-down version of her songs.

Average ticket prices for her Vegas show hover around $500, per The Los Angeles Times and are reportedly being resold for upward of $9,000 because she's just that good. So while the average person may not necessarily be able to make it to Enigma in Vegas, everyone can still tearfully watch Gaga's incredible performances, flashy outfits, and heartfelt speeches during her Vegas residency from the comfort of phone and computer screens. Oh, and you can tune in to the Golden Globes on Jan. 6 to see if Gaga takes home a statue for her performance on the screen. Until then, I'll just have this "Shallow" video on repeat.