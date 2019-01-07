The 2019 Golden Globes are finally here, signaling the start of what is sure to be an interesting awards season. And the biggest stars of Hollywood are already strutting their way across the red carpet. This year, while no one can wait to see which TV shows and films take home awards tonight, I'd be lying if I said my attention wasn't completely focused on seeing each star's red carpet looks. Receiving a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Mary Poppins Returns, Emily Blunt’s 2019 Golden Globes look is unlike anything anyone could've expected.

We've seen Blunt grace the red carpet in a wide range of gowns, designed by big fashion names like Prada, Dior, and Michael Kors Collection, in years past, but this year's Golden Globes look by Alexander McQueen is much edgier in comparison. Blunt's gown featured sparkling, silver lace detailing with whimsical motifs throughout — so many, your eyes will dance around the design finding new details at every move.

As for the accessories, the actress went with a pair of dazzling strappy heels for the shoes, glimmering diamond jewelry, and opted to skip a clutch altogether. I'm not sure where she's hiding her lipstick, but my guess is in hubby John Krasinski's pocket.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for Blunt's hair and makeup, she kept it polished and simple to offset her intricate dress. The star wore her hair in loose updo with a center part and bangs framing her face — and her makeup look is absolutely stunning. She kept it neutral with pink cheeks and a nude lip, paired with a metallic silver smoky eye that matched her dress perfectly.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2018 Oscar Awards, Blunt also served up an incredibly stunning look on the red carpet, with a powder-blue, Victorian-style dress that even gave off some serious Mary Poppins vibes, if I do say so myself:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Blunt's nomination for her role as Mary Poppins in the re-make of the original Disney film, Mary Poppins, isn't the only attention that the film is receiving at this year's Golden Globes, Lin-Manuel Miranda is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as Jack the lamplighter, and the entire film is up for Best Motion Picture.

This is the actress' first Golden Globes nomination since 2015 when she was up for Best Actress for her role in Into the Woods, according to the Golden Globes website. The actress also received love from the Golden Globes with her 2013 nomination for Best Actress for her role in Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, her 2010 nomination for Best Actress for her role in The Young Victoria, and in 2007 when she won the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in Gideon's Daughter. Of course, let us not forget her first-ever Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2007 for her role in The Devil Wears Prada. A true cinematic masterpiece.

As stunning as the actress is on the red carpet, she's even more of a stunner on the big screen, so fingers crossed she snags the win for her nomination.