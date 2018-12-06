Mary Poppins has returned... to the award show circuit! The 2019 Golden Globes nominations were announced on the morning of Dec. 6, and I'm sure we're all asking the same question: How many Golden Globes nominations did Mary Poppins Returns get? The answer is a lot! Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda both snagged nominations for their roles, and I am literally squealing with delight. The film also got a nod in the Best Motion Picture - Comedy/Musical category. Can you imagine that? Why, yes. Yes, I can.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the Julie Andrews classic is one of the most talked about movies of the holiday season and it isn't even out yet. But fans can take all of its Golden Globe nominations as a surefire sign that the sequel is practically perfect in every way. On top of the film's nominations in the Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy categories, Mary Poppins Returns' Marc Shaiman was also nominated for Best Original Score, bringing the film's total nomination count to four.

Also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category are Crazy Rich Asians, Vice, The Favourite, and Green Book. Emily Blunt is nominated alongside Olivia Colman, Elsie Fisher, Charlize Theron, and Constance Wu. And Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated alongside Christian Bale, Viggo Mortensen, Robert Redford, and John C. Reilly.

Twitter is getting all of the joy over the Mary Poppins Returns Golden Globe nominations.

While it's true that Mary Poppins Returns did well at the Golden Globes nominations, one pretty surprising snub for the film is that none of its original songs were nominated in the Best Original Song category. Yes, it got a nod for Best Original Score, but the film is going to feature a long, long list of brand new songs. That kind of Disney magic typically gets more recognition.

The Best Original Song nominees are "All the Stars" from Black Panther, “Girl in the Movies” from Netflix's Dumplin’, “Requiem For A Private War” from A Private War, “Revelation" from Boy Erased, and “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. I guess I shouldn't complain, seeing as it was still nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, but complain I shall!! It's a freaking Mary Poppins sequel, y'all. Are you really trying to tell me at least one of those songs won't be considered one of the best of the year?! It's fine. I'm fine. Let's focus on the joy instead.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, John Krasinski revealed that he cried his way through Mary Poppins Returns. It only took him 20 minutes of seeing his wife grace the screen as the iconic character to start blubbering.

"The first time I saw it, they give you a tissue box in the screening room, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s very nice. I don’t have a cold,’” Krasinski quipped to DeGeneres. "And they started screening the movie and 25 minutes into the movie, I stood up and went to the back of the room."

"Emily said, ‘Do you not like it? I’ve never seen this happen!’” he continued. "I was pushing through all of the muffins and bagels that were in the back looking for napkins. I was like, ‘I need anything to stop this crying!’ I was crying so much I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes, had to go to the napkins, and then when I ran out of napkins it was all sweater.” Well, if Mary Poppins Returns has the John Krasinski seal of approval, then I am satisfied.