The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are officially upon us, meaning it's time for all of us to marvel at countless celebrity red carpet outfits that cost more than a down payment on a car — my favorite activity. All jokes aside, it's clear the fashion game at this year's ceremony is already off to an incredibly strong start, thanks, in part, to Lili Reinhart's 2019 Golden Globes look. Not to be dramatic (JK, I'm fully intending to be dramatic), but Reinhart's look high-key makes me think 2019 will, in fact, be a good year.

Unfortunately, Reinhart isn't nominated for any Golden Globes this year (what's the point of the freaking show, then?), but she still graced the red carpet looking like she had just won every damn award for the night. Cue plebeians everywhere (read: mostly me) quaking in our boots. This year, she wowed in a Khylie Couture dress as red as the carpet beneath her feet, with a train of ruffles trailing behind her. Yes, Reinhart singlehandedly made ruffles cool again.

Her sparkling jewelry is by Swarovski, and her strappy heels were all-red Louboutins, natch. A true vision in red.

Please, just look at this picture of Reinhart at the 2019 Golden Globes and tell me you don't wish you were that red carpet right now:

Lest we forget Reinhart's devilishly red makeup look giving me heart palpitations over here. (Please don't tell my girlfriend that.)

Makeup artist Adam Brechaud nearly killed me with Reinhart's smoked-out, all-over red eyeshadow, with a hint of burgundy lining her eyes. He kept the remainder of her beauty look soft and simple, with a light pink shade on her lips to let the eyes steal the show. Reinhart's glowing complexion is thanks, in part, to Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream and Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado.

Reinhart's stunning makeup, specifically, was courtesy of Pat McGrath products. "On the eyes, I used the MOTHERSHIP V: Bronze Seduction Palette and lined the lash line with PERMAGEL Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in ‘BLK COFFEE,’" says Brechaud about Reinhart's eye makeup, via a press release. "I then layered the new FetishEyes Mascara to give extreme lift and definition. For that extra pop I added more of ‘BLITZ FLAME’ for that fiery smoky red."

Reinhart's slicked-back bun is the brainchild and creation of hairstylist David Stanwell for Dove Hair. “This dress is quite the statement, so we decided to go for a very sleek and chic style with a side part, so the hair doesn’t interfere with what the dress is doing," says the hairstylist. "All elements work together perfectly with a strong eye and sleek side part — it’s very high fashion which we are loving”

Stanwell used Dove Style + Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray to prep her hair and prevent any heat damage to Reinhart's natural curls. "Then, I used a Harry Josh flat iron to straighten Lili’s hair in sections for a smooth, flat finish," says Stanwell. "After straightening, I used loose elastic bands to tie her hair super tight and pinned it in a small bun at the back so that it looked sleek and gorgeous." Finally, he used Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray to ensure it didn't move.

Finally, celebrity manicurist Steph Stone was the mastermind behind Reinhart's simple yet stunning manicure for the night. Stone used Essie's new Gel Couture polish in "buttoned & buffed" (available January 2019) for the nude mani and added "a single Swarovski stone at the base of each nail bed" for a super easy "hint of glam."

Of course, this isn't Reinhart's first rodeo when it comes to tearing up a red carpet and serving up a straight fire look on a silver platter. She's slayed countless red carpet outfits in just 2018 alone, from the Teen Choice Awards all the way to the Met Gala.

Here's Reinhart's super sleek look for Glamour's 2018 Women Of The Year Awards:

Yes, Reinhart's look crushed the red carpet at this event, but on a serious note, one far more important than what she wore, Reinhart also gave an incredibly inspiring, thoughtful, and honest speech on her journey with body image, which you can watch here.

Here she is again looking powerful in pink at the Teen Choice Awards:

I would absolutely let Reinhart's Monique Lhuillier dress and Olgana Paris shoes ruin my life.

Don't mind Reinhart, just slaying in black at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

The Riverdale star singlehandedly made ruffles cool again with this semi-sheer black number by IZETA. Obviously, this is a something she feels works for her.

She came down from heaven, apparently, to grace the 2018 CFDA Awards red carpet:

Reinhart told CFDA red carpet host Candice Huffine at the time that she knew she had to "take a risk and go out of [her] comfort zone" with her look. It's safe to say this look from Brock Collection's 2018 Pre-Fall line nailed it.

Oh, but we can't forget that time she high-key ended my life with her 2018 Met Gala look. ENDED IT:

I'm adding another angle of this look here for dramatic effect, because, well, LOOK AT IT:

She stunned in an H&M custom-designed dress with Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Reinhart did not come to play in this look. She came to slay.

And slay she did on red carpets past, and slay she did at this first award show of 2019. Here's hoping Reinhart graces even more red carpets this year.