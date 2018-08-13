The 2018 Teen Choice Awards were Sunday, Aug. 12 and fashion was the real winner of the night. The stars came out in droves and shone bright on the red carpet, but Lili Reinhart's Teen Choice Awards dress was the brightest of them all. Think: hot pink, sequins, and Elle Woods.

Reinhart won big at the awards ceremony, taking home three awards: Choice Liplock (with Cole Sprouse), Choice TVShip (also with Cole Sprouse), and Choice Drama TV Actress. All three awards were for her role on Riverdale as Betty Cooper, the show itself and the rest of the cast also took home multiple awards. Riverdale won Choice Drama TV Show, Choice Drama TV Actor (Cole Sprouse), Choice TV Villain (Mark Consuelos), Choice TV Breakout Star (Vanessa Morgan), Choice Scene Stealer (also Vanessa Morgan), and Choice Hissy Fit (Madelaine Petsch).

Before all the on-stage acceptance speeches, however, Reinhart made a big splash on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet. She set the tone for the night in a sequin-covered dress, as sparkles, glitter, and metallics made up all of the hottest looks of the night. Scroll through to see who wore what and all of the fiercest beauty looks off the night.

Lili Reinhart

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reinhart described her look as "Moody sultry Elle Woods meets Vogue" in an Instagram post, and she couldn't have been more right.

I'd say sequins give you endorphins, and endorphins make you happy, and, well, you know the rest.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reinhart's ankle-length sequined dress from Monique Lhuiller featured a tonal velvet bow at the waist and had Elle Woods vibes all over it. The actress also wore a popular shoe by Olgana – Kylie Jenner wore the same pair for her 21 birthday!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reinhart's beauty look at a subtle rose gold glow to it, and she wore her hair down for a change of pace from her character Betty Cooper's signature high ponytail.

Anna Kendrick

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before Ann Kendrick accepted her awards for Choice Comedy Movie Actress (Pitch Perfect 3) and Choice Twit (her social media presence is pretty entertaining), the actress hit the red carpet in a metallic mini dress. The dress was light pink and featured silver sequin details for a pop, which matched her silver studded Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Meghan Trainor

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer Meghan Trainor wore the most comfortable looking outfit of the night, a sequined pantsuit that gave off some chic pajama vibes, which she rocked with a pair of heavily metallic silver pumps.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her silver eye shadow, Trainor kept the metallic streak going in her beauty look. She wore her hair in a high ponytail with an exposed hair tie, which is so '90s.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer Bebe Rexha won the award for Choice Country Song ("Meant To Be" featuring Florida Georgia Line), and hit the red carpet in a pink patent leather getup. Underneath her vibrant jacket was an ultra-shiny crystal bra and layers of diamond necklaces. Her look was so shiny on top that I almost didn't notice her pink flame shoes!

Chloe Grace Moretz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The sequins were more subdued in a few looks from the night. Actress Chloe Grace Moretz wore a menswear-inspired Louis Vuitton ensemble with an oversized blazer worn on top of what looks to be a pair of sequined shorts.

Katherine Langford

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Katherine Langford, of 13 Reasons Why and Love, Simon, wore a black lace dress but brought the shine to her beauty look. The actress wore stick-on silver stars and rhinestones by each eye, to accent her iridescent eyeshadow. Makeup artist Fiona Stiles was the genius behind this galactic look.

Glittery goodness FTW.