Over the past few fashion seasons, we've seen clothing that's as over-the-top and exuberant as it gets on runways and red carpets, in the best of ways. Luckily, fall 2019 makeup trends are no different. The more-is-more mentality has also seeped into beauty, resulting in looks that are straight out of a fairytale. Of course, there are also more straightforward trends to get in on if you tend to go for a more classic makeup look, but why not push your limits this fall and try out something a little gutsier?

If you've been watching HBO's Euphoria, then chances are, you've noticed the stellar beauty looks that have come to help define each character. Kat has her strong red lip, Jules has her paint palette shadows and artistic streaks of white eyeliner, Rue has her haphazard glitter, Maddy has her shimmery lipgloss, and Cassie has her bold cat eye. I've been struck by how dazzling the show's makeup is episode after episode, and when I looked into which beauty trends dominated fall 2019 runways, I was even more surprised to see the overlap between them and the show.

No matter whether you prefer a strong lip or a strong eye, a more creative look or something a bit more straightforward, there will be a trend that you'll fall in love with — and it might help you figure out who your on-screen beauty muse is along the way.

Streaks Of Genius

Shutterstock

Slashes of white eyeliner above, below, and around the eye appeared on the runways of 3.1 Phillip Lim and Giambattista Valli way before Jules hit the screen. But seeing as it's a truly creative and no-holds-barred look, it makes sense her creative character would rock them with ease.

Electric Avenue

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Splashes of neon on eyelids and waterlines brightened up the runways of Guy Laroche, Carolina Herrera, and Natasha Zinko, proving that one of summer's biggest fashion trends is extending to beauty. Wear it in shadow, eyeliner, or mascara form.

All That Glitters

Shutterstock

On Euphoria, Rue has appeared in a few episodes with glitter dripping down from her eyes. Designers like Rodarte, Dries Van Noten, and Alice & Olivia are also loving the shimmery look, but their shine tends to stay on eyelids and along water lines.

Lip Service

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A bold red lip can make you feel all kinds of sexy and powerful, just ask Kat. Louis Vuitton, Paco Rabanne, Helmut Lang, Tadashi Shoji, and Versace would agree. Whether matte or satin, cherry or brick, make a red lip part of your signature fall look.

Wing It

Shutterstock

Take your regular black cat eye and then make it twice as thick. Philipp Plein, Zimmermann, Missoni, and Erdem all championed super graphic liner on their runways and the result was nothing short of show-stopping.

Refined Palette

Shutterstock

Where are my art kids at? The beauty at Tibi, Eckhaus Latta, and Collina Strada proved that faces make for some of the most beautiful palettes and makeup, the most inspiring medium.